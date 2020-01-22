Arraignment hearing set for man accused of killing Davenport man

An arraignment hearing has been set for the man accused of killing 74-year-old Robert Long.

Charlie Gary III will appear at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 in the Scott County Courthouse with court-appointed attorney Lori Kieffer-Garrison.

Last week Seventh District Court Judge Mark Smith named Kieffer-Garrison to serve as Gary's lawyer after Assistant State Public Defender Derek G. Jones checked with the State Public Defender and all other public defender offices designated as conflicts offices for the Davenport Public Defender’s Office.

Jones told the court all other public defender offices declined to represent Gary.

Kieffer-Garrison filed the formal arraignment request with Marlita Greve, the chief of the Seventh District Court.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary, 19, faces first-degree charges of murder, robbery and burglary after Davenport Police found Long's body at 5:43 p.m. Jan. 7 inside his home in the 1500 block of LeClaire Street.

Long was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a police news release, Gary admitted he broke into Long's residence intending to steal the victim's car. He said he strangled Long and stole items from the property.