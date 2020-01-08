Aledo man accused of child abuse in Mercer County

A man from rural Aledo has been charged with aggravated battery of a child after an investigation by the Mercer County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Deputies were notified Jan. 2 by a hospital of a hurt child whose injuries may have come from abuse, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Robert Gates, 31.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gates was being held Wednesday without bond, according to the Mercer County Jail.

His bail was initially set at $200,000 with a condition that, should he bond, he have no contact with the victim, according to court records. On Jan. 6, Judge Peter Church ordered that Gates be held without bond, and that, in the event he is released, he have no contact with any juveniles.

Gates' next court date is scheduled for Jan. 14, court records state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.