2 added to wanted suspects list

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two people to its wanted suspect list.

New to the list are:

Davayreona Marie Minter, 23, is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for felony criminal damage to property.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Minter is described as being 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. Minter has black hair and brown eyes.

John George Steckel, 48, is wanted by the Quad-City Metropolitan Group, for delivery of meth.

Steckel is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 195 pounds. Steckel has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.