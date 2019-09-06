Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two people to its wanted suspect list.
They are:
• Donte Duron Grubbs, 22, is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for first degree robbery and eluding.
Grubbs is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Grubbs is wanted for his involvement in the armed robbery at Sam’s Foods in Davenport on August 14. He is also wanted for fleeing/eluding. He is considered armed and dangerous.
• Mario Mendoza-Gutierrez, 38, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for parole violation (sex abuse) and sex offender failure to register.
Mendoza-Gutierrez is described as being 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about these fugitives are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.