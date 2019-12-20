2 added to Crime Stoppers' wanted list
2 added to Crime Stoppers' wanted list

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has two additions to its list of wanted suspects.

Added were:

• Mitchell Alan Mlekush, 49, wanted by the Bettendorf Police Department for criminal mischief second degree.

Mlekush is described as being 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

• Johnny Ray Gardner, 40, wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for failure to register as a sex offender.

Gardner is described as being 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about these fugitives are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.

