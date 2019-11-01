Two people have been added to the Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities wanted suspect list.
New are:
• Harold Michael Dooley, 57, is wanted by the Coal Valley Police Department for three counts forgery.
Dooley is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 225 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
• Daniel Lloyd Scharfenberg II, 53, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear/possession of prescription drugs; tax stamp violation and controlled substance violation.
Scharfenberg is described as being 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.