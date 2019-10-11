Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added five people to its wanted suspect list.
Here are the latest additions:
• Alan Lee Watson, 34, is wanted by the East Moline Police Department for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Watson is described as being 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. Watson has black hair and brown eyes.
• Kersten Marie Speights, 30, is wanted by the Moline Police Department for felony disorderly conduct, theft, and forgery.
Speights is described as being 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing 215 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
• Samantha Lee Lynn Rosenthal, 32, is wanted by the Moline Police Department for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
She is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. Rosenthal has black hair and green eyes.
• Thomas James Miller, 30, is wanted by the Rock Island Sheriff's Office for failure to appear/delivery of methamphetamine.
Miller is described as being 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. He was brown hair and hazel eyes.
• Steven Leroy Adcock, 49, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for 10 counts of parole violation.
Adcock is described as being 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 205 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.