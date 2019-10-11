COAL VALLEY — Derek Engstrom sounds more like a little kid than a business owner when he talks about the annual CribFest at his Corn Crib Nursery and Garden Center in Coal Valley.
For the fourth year, the fall CribFest at the Corn Crib is drawing huge crowds of people — even if there has been little to no sun on recent weekends.
There’s good news, however: There's a chance the sun may shine during the three remaining weekends of the fest, which will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October at the Corn Crib, which is just southeast of the Quad City International Airport on U.S. 150.
“I don’t think there’s anything like this in the Quad-Cities,” gushes Engstrom as he finishes up a tour of the bevy of activities offered on the Corn Crib's 20 acres. “There’s pumpkin patches, but nothing like what CribFest is.
“I love this. I will come out here and do the jump pad and the zip line. It’s fun. Like all our signs say, ‘Have fun and make memories.’”
A father of four, Engstrom is very proud of the fact that CribFest is fun for people of all ages.
The Knockerball area has sumo suits so small they can fit a 3-year-old and also ones that can fit a 90-year old, he points out. And an 88-year-old went down the zip line last year.
And once you pay, you can stay all day.
“You pay $10 and you get in and you can stay as long as you want and do any activity as long as you like,” Engstrom said of what some might call an outdoor fun house. “We have people that will come in at 9 when we open and are here at 5 when we close.
“We have food vendors. We have kettle korn and a concession stand, so you can eat lunch and stay here all day and do what you like.”
Three of the activities cost $5 each — the pumpkin slingshot, paintball and knockerball.
Engstrom doesn’t mind letting people know the Corn Crib is a nursery, too.
“CribFest, for us it’s bringing people out and making them aware of what we are,” Engstrom said, citing the hayrack ride that weaves its way through the property. “We are a garden center nursery, so we have the garden center store, the nursery where we grow all the mums and trees and shrubs.”
In summer, the Corn Crib focuses on landscaping and annual flowers, leaving fall to pumpkins, mums and CribFest, Engstrom said.
It’s part of the seasonal marketing plan at the Corn Crib, which hosts a Mother's Day Weekend featuring food, mimosas and margaritas, and a Christmas event featuring trees, wreaths and festive food and drinks.
Engstrom started CribFest four years ago, and he said he’s been adding to attractions to it every year, with no end in sight.
“We are already thinking of ideas” to add more, he said.
Business is up during the CribFest, which has drawn as many as 2,000 on a single day, but in addition to drawing customers, the goal is having fun. “We just wanted to make it a family-friendly atmosphere,” Engstrom said.
“That’s what it’s like for all our Corn Crib events,” he said. “It’s just having fun and making traditions and keep coming out for the different events that we have.”