You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Crews respond to house fire in Bettendorf Sunday morning
View Comments
alert top story

Crews respond to house fire in Bettendorf Sunday morning

{{featured_button_text}}
011320-qc-nws-bettfire

Firefighters respond to a report of a house fire Sunday morning in the 1600 block of Queens Drive in Bettendorf.

 LINDA COOK /

Firefighters and police responded to a report of a house fire about 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of the 1600 block of Queens Drive, Bettendorf.

Before noon, firefighters were using fans to clear smoke from the house. Additional fire companies from the Rock Island Arsenal and Riverdale were at the scene.

This story will be updated.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
United Township on verge of adding bass fishing club
Local

United Township on verge of adding bass fishing club

  • Updated

EAST MOLINE — Pending board approval at the January 13th board meeting, United Township likely will be adding another activity. Some would call it an outright sport. The board is expected to add a bass fishing club at Monday's board meeting. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News