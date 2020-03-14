Crews respond to garage fire in Moline, roof of building collapses

Crews from several fire departments dispatched Saturday afternoon to a garage fire in Moline.
Residents of the nearby house, 308 4th St., Moline, unattached to the garage, were not home at the time, said Moline Police Sgt. Chris Pickens. No injuries were reported.
The single-story garage sustained heavy damage, and its roof collapsed. No heavy flames were visible as of 2:10 p.m.
Responders, including crews from the Moline, Rock Island and Rock Island Arsenal fire departments, as well as the Moline Second Alarmers, were dispatched at 1:42 p.m.