COVID-19: Where can my kids get free lunch in the Quad-Cities?

Davenport Community Schools Food Service employee Ella Carter helps Jefferson Elementary School second-grader Walter Jenkins gets breakfast items from the new 'Fuel Up to Play 60 Grab and Go Breakfast Cart' Tuesday. The cart was one of 45 donated to schools across the country that will help serve some 4.5 million breakfast meals to students. Jefferson Elementary in Davenport, Iowa qualified for the cart because it is enrolled in GENYOUth’s flagship program Fuel Up to Play 60, a nationwide school wellness program launched 10 years ago by the National Dairy Council and the National Football League, in partnership with USDA.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT

Hundreds of thousands of students in Illinois and Iowa are eligible for free and reduced-priced lunches through school. For many kids, that's the only dependable food they can access. 

Even with schools closing in the Quad-Cities because of COVID-19, the new coronavirus, districts, businesses and the River Bend Foodbank, Davenport, is partnering with local school systems on food distributions targeting children.

Here's a round-up: 

Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley Schools

Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley Schools are partnering to provide meals for anyone 18 years or younger starting on Monday. Interested families should fill out a survey by Thursday, which will be used to determine pick-up times. Locations for pick-up are: 

  • Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Rd., Bettendorf
  • Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave., Bettendorf

Davenport Schools

Starting Monday, any child between the ages of 1 and 18 can receive a lunch and breakfast for the following day Monday through Friday, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., at the following locations: 

  • DLC/Keystone, 1002 W. Kimberly Rd., Davenport
  • Sudlow Intermediate, 1414 E. Locus St., Davenport
  • Williams Intermediate, 3040 N. Division St., Davenport
  • Smart Intermediate, 1934 W. 5th St., Davenport
  • Wood Intermediate, 5701 N. Divison St., Davenport

Moline–Coal Valley Schools

Until March 30, pick-up meals will be available between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the following sites:

  • Bicentennial Elementary, 1004 1st St., Coal Valley
  • John Deere Middle School, 2035 11th St., Moline
  • Wilson Middle School, 1301 48th St., Moline

Rock Island–Milan Schools

Meal kits including a three-day meal package with breakfast and lunch will be available for all district students. The kits will be available Monday and March 26 at the following locations: 

  • Earl Hanson Elementary, 4000 9th St., Rock Island
  • Rock Island Academy, 930 14th St., Rock Island
  • Frances Willard, 2503 9th St., Rock Island
  • Longfellow Liberal Arts, 4195 7th Ave., Rock Island
  • Thomas Jefferson Elementary, 1307 W. 4th St., Milan
  • Rock Island High School, 1400 25th Ave., Rock Island
  • Ridgewood Elementary, 9607 14th St. W., Rock Island

United Township High School

Bagged breakfasts and lunches for all students can be picked up Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at 1275 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline. 

Other meal options

  • Chief's Bar & Grill, 1600 Crosstown Ave., Silvis, IL
    Meals available until March 30, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Requires proof of school ID or adult present with area documentation.
  • McAlister's Deli, 2198 E. Kimberly Rd., Davenport and 2949 41st Ave. Dr., Moline
    Free sack lunch to-go Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

This story will be updated.

The numbers of people infected with the coronavirus COVID-19 remain constant or zero on both sides of the river even as county health officials admit they can’t say that everyone who needs to be tested is getting tested.

At Tuesday afternoon’s press conference Nita Ludwig, Rock Island County Health Department official admitted, the need for tests have not been met yet.

