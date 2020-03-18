COVID-19: Where can my kids get free lunch in the Quad-Cities?

Hundreds of thousands of students in Illinois and Iowa are eligible for free and reduced-priced lunches through school. For many kids, that's the only dependable food they can access.
Even with schools closing in the Quad-Cities because of COVID-19, the new coronavirus, districts, businesses and the River Bend Foodbank, Davenport, is partnering with local school systems on food distributions targeting children.
Here's a round-up:
Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley Schools
Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley Schools are partnering to provide meals for anyone 18 years or younger starting on Monday. Interested families should fill out a survey by Thursday, which will be used to determine pick-up times. Locations for pick-up are:
- Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Rd., Bettendorf
- Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave., Bettendorf
Davenport Schools
Starting Monday, any child between the ages of 1 and 18 can receive a lunch and breakfast for the following day Monday through Friday, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., at the following locations:
- DLC/Keystone, 1002 W. Kimberly Rd., Davenport
- Sudlow Intermediate, 1414 E. Locus St., Davenport
- Williams Intermediate, 3040 N. Division St., Davenport
- Smart Intermediate, 1934 W. 5th St., Davenport
- Wood Intermediate, 5701 N. Divison St., Davenport
Moline–Coal Valley Schools
Until March 30, pick-up meals will be available between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the following sites:
- Bicentennial Elementary, 1004 1st St., Coal Valley
- John Deere Middle School, 2035 11th St., Moline
- Wilson Middle School, 1301 48th St., Moline
Rock Island–Milan Schools
Meal kits including a three-day meal package with breakfast and lunch will be available for all district students. The kits will be available Monday and March 26 at the following locations:
- Earl Hanson Elementary, 4000 9th St., Rock Island
- Rock Island Academy, 930 14th St., Rock Island
- Frances Willard, 2503 9th St., Rock Island
- Longfellow Liberal Arts, 4195 7th Ave., Rock Island
- Thomas Jefferson Elementary, 1307 W. 4th St., Milan
- Rock Island High School, 1400 25th Ave., Rock Island
- Ridgewood Elementary, 9607 14th St. W., Rock Island
United Township High School
Bagged breakfasts and lunches for all students can be picked up Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at 1275 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline.
Other meal options
- Chief's Bar & Grill, 1600 Crosstown Ave., Silvis, IL
Meals available until March 30, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Requires proof of school ID or adult present with area documentation.
- McAlister's Deli, 2198 E. Kimberly Rd., Davenport and 2949 41st Ave. Dr., Moline
Free sack lunch to-go Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
This story will be updated.
