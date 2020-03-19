COVID-19: U.S. Postal Service says our mail is safe

Most people probably have noticed that mail delivery has continued through the COVID-19 pandemic, and that is because mail is at low risk for contamination.
A statement this week by the United States Postal Service indicates the agency has been assured by public-health officials that continued home delivery does not put consumers or carriers at risk.
"The United States Postal Service is closely monitoring the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation and continues to follow strategies and measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health departments," according to a statement by the USPS. "The CDC, the World Health Organization and the Surgeon General have indicated that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.
"The Postal Service has so far experienced only minor operational impacts in the United States as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Studies on the lifespan of the virus on surfaces have varied, depending largely on the type of surface that comes into contact with the virus.
Many American rely on deliveries from the Postal Service for medications, Social Security checks and online purchases, along with specific information and instruction related to the pandemic.
"We are sharing the CDC’s guidance to our employees via stand-up talks, employee news articles, messages on bulletin boards, videos and an intranet site directly to employees and within USPS workplaces," the statement continued.
The USPS is a self-supporting, independent federal agency, reaching 155 million residences, businesses and Post Office Boxes. The Postal Service relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund operations and is not dependent upon taxpayer funds.
While domestic delivery has continued with virtually no interruptions, some international mail has undergone changes.
"We do continue to have a temporary suspension of the guarantee on Priority Mail Express International destined for China and Hong Kong, which has been effective since Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, due to widespread airline cancellations and restrictions into this area," USPS officials said. "In addition, customers may see delays in mail and packages destined to China as well as from China, as well as to and from European countries subject to restricted passenger airline travel. The Postal Service is undertaking all reasonable measures to minimize the impact to our customers."
The World Health Organization, WHO, has indicated: “The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.”
And, according to a statement by the CDC: “In general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures."