Covid-19: Quad-City weddings are being postponed; River Music Experience says it's moving into 'dangerous territory'

Anyone who booked the lodge at Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island, for their dream wedding this spring is now either scrambling to find an alternative site or worried, depending on their date.
As of Monday, the State of Illinois closed all state parks for an indefinite period because of concerns about the COVID-19 virus.
A couple who had booked a reception for Saturday, March 21, was trying Monday to find a last-minute alternative venue, said Bill Healy, owner of Bridges Catering and The Stern Center, both Rock Island.
Bridges had been hired as the caterer at the popular wedding spot.
All across the Q-C and country, couples who have planned weddings for more than a year are having to postpone their big day or — if not postpone outright — limp along in limbo indefinitely as recommendations regarding the virus change daily.
Healy himself was in limbo late Monday, waiting for clarification of whether his catering business can operate anywhere in light of the state-ordered closure of sit-down restaurants.
"I don't know," he said. "I'm not sure. Everything seems to be changing."
As of Monday, Bridges had two wedding reception postponements, one at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, Moline, and one at Stern Center. But postponement dates are hard to come by, given how far ahead weddings are planned.
"I have almost every Saturday booked for the entire year," Healy said.
Couples will either have to wait until 2021 or go to an alternative date — a Friday or Sunday rather than a Saturday.
At the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island, Kari Campbell, banquet and private events coordinator, said she met with a couple "desperate to go through with their wedding and reception scheduled for April 4."
As of Monday, they were still hoping that was possible. "I could just tell how sad they were," she said.
"We're striving to keep things going. The guidelines are changing hourly. We don't want to go against recommendations."
A couple scheduled for a March 28 wedding at the center has decided to postpone and is looking at the new date, she said.
Abbey Station, Rock Island, has had no wedding cancellations so far, but seven other events over the next three months have been canceled, said Kim Richardson, director of catering for Bent River Brewing Co., which serves the Abbey.
These include Easter Brunch and several company events.
"Not good, and the dread of it becoming longer is lurking," she said in an email.
PROMS: High school prom season is coming up, too. The botanical center has the Erie, Illinois, high school event scheduled for April 25, and that is "up in the air" at the moment, Campbell said.
RIVER MUSIC EXPERIENCE: Executive director Tyson Danner said the downtown nonprofit was quickly moving into "dangerous territory" regarding its finances with just the cancellations it has had to make so far.
The RME has postponed all concerts through March 31 but as of Monday was leaving private parties to the discretion of the party making the rental. A birthday party is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, and a CD release party for Sunday, March 22, Danner said.
Meanwhile, the RME is taking donations to keep it afloat, he said.