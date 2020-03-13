COVID-19: Family Museum, Putnam Museum and Figge Art Museum adjust programming

Quad-Cities museums have altered guidelines for visitors and some programming in the wake of the spread of COVID-19, but all three will continue with regular business hours.

Bettendorf's Family Museum and Davenport's Putnam Museum are limiting the number of visitors to 250 at one time.

The Family Museum has canceled all large-scale events through April, including next week's Spring Break Spectacular. The museum's annual fundraiser — Night at the Museum — has been postponed.

"We are just trying to be responsible," Kim Kidwell, executive director of the Family Museum, said Friday. "We want to follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines as closely as possible. We are open, but we have had to make some adjustments. The goal is to make sure everyone is safe."

Friday, a press release from the Figge Art Museum in Davenport stated that because of ongoing concerns about COVID-19, the museum will postpone or cancel all public programs, classes and meetings through March 27.