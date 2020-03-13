COVID-19: Family Museum, Putnam Museum and Figge Art Museum adjust programming

Quad-Cities museums have altered guidelines for visitors and some programming in the wake of the spread of COVID-19, but all three will continue with regular business hours.
Bettendorf's Family Museum and Davenport's Putnam Museum are limiting the number of visitors to 250 at one time.
The Family Museum has canceled all large-scale events through April, including next week's Spring Break Spectacular. The museum's annual fundraiser — Night at the Museum — has been postponed.
"We are just trying to be responsible," Kim Kidwell, executive director of the Family Museum, said Friday. "We want to follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines as closely as possible. We are open, but we have had to make some adjustments. The goal is to make sure everyone is safe."
Friday, a press release from the Figge Art Museum in Davenport stated that because of ongoing concerns about COVID-19, the museum will postpone or cancel all public programs, classes and meetings through March 27.
"To help prevent the spread of germs and do our part to keep our community safe, we will be suspending hands-on activities and spaces such as museum art cARTs and the family activity center. The Figge cafe will also maintain normal business hours, while the museum will undertake increased cleaning and sanitation and have hand sanitizer available to visitors and staff," the release said.
"The health and safety of our visitors and staff is of utmost concern to all of us at the Figge Art Museum. We will remain open to visitors and have taken increased precautions to minimize the risks," said Michelle Hargrave, executive director at the Figge.
Friday, the Putnam Museum, posted this message on its website:
"We are taking necessary precautions to fight the spread of illness by ensuring our facilities are properly disinfected and cleaned. Further actions are being considered to help protect the health of our staff and guests as more is known, including reconsidering large events and gatherings in the museum and through our regional outreach programs. Please note that with the rapidly changing impact of this situation now affecting our communities, the Putnam may consider event and program cancellation.''
"We are maintaining regular business hours," Rachel Mullins, executive director of the Putnam, said Friday. "We have taken steps to limit the number of visitors and enhanced awareness throughout. We will adjust to how this plays out with the schools that we serve. It's a fluid situation, but safety for all is first and foremost.''
The Putnam has postponed:
In an email, Kidwell said the Family Museum's daily cleaning practices follow industry standards for public places, including daily disinfection of common area surfaces and routine cleanup and sanitation sweeps throughout the day. Hand sanitizer always has been available for visitor use.
She said anyone planning a Family Museum visit who doesn't feel well should stay home. She also said all Family Museum visitors should wash their hands as they enter and exit the museum and cover all coughs and sneezes with an arm.
"The COVID-19 alert and recommendations from public health officials are continually changing and will require vigilance,'' Kidwell said. "We are prepared to continue monitoring and making the necessary adjustments to meet the demands of the moment and the needs of our community.''
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com