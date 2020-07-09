Court: Officer who stomped on suspect's ankle cannot be sued

About 30 seconds after being tackled, Officers Aric Robinson and Stevens approached.

During the fight on the ground, Colclasure punched Shelton in the ribs to keep him from reaching into his pocket. Lansing said that officers were able to gain control of one arm only, and he then used a choke-hold that eventually caused Shelton to lose consciousness briefly. Robinson struck Shelton in the head with the butt of his radio. No more than two seconds later, Stevens stomped on Shelton’s ankle.

Officers were able to get control of Shelton. The hard object in his pocket turned out to be a cell phone.

Shelton was hospitalized for several injuries including a broken left ankle.

Stevens claimed that the video recording clearly shows that he stepped on Shelton’s healthy right ankle but the video is not conclusive on this point, so the appeals court assumed that Stevens' action caused the broken ankle.

Stevens also asserted that Shelton was trying to get back to his feet, but the court said that is not conclusively established by the video, so it was not considered in the decision.

Shelton sued the officers in Scott County District Court. The court ruled that all officers except Stevens were entitled to qualified immunity.