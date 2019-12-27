Countdown to Legalization: Muscatine couple's glassblowing passion well-timed for Illinois' legalization of marijuana

The couple knew the risk.

Now it's paying off.

"You hear the term 'starving artist' all the time," Torie DePauw said. "Our art is actually supporting us, and we're so blessed about that."

Neither Torie, 25, nor her husband, Timmie DePauw, 35, is particularly good at drawing or other more common forms of art, she said. But both found their calling in glass blowing, and they realized their passion at an ideal time — when the legalization of marijuana placed a high demand on glass pipes and other accessories.

Timmie had taken a shine to glass blowing as a student at Moline High School. But it wasn't a practical line of work.

"Timmie used to work at a factory in Muscatine, and he had no real interest in doing that," Torie said. "I had been working for ARC (with people with disabilities), and we both decided about four years ago to quit our jobs.

"I'm so thankful we took the leap."

The DePauws now operate Oxy Glass out of their home in Muscatine, selling their products in the Quad-Cities and elsewhere while bracing themselves for the likelihood of company growth. Their business now allows them to support their family, including their infant daughter.