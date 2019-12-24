Countdown to Legalization: Here's what you need to know ahead of marijuana legalization in Illinois

• Can my employer still drug test me? Yes, Illinois employers can continue to maintain a drug-free workplace by offering “reasonable drug and alcohol testing, reasonable and nondiscriminatory random drug testing, and discipline, termination of employment, or withdrawal of a job offer due to a failure of a drug test,” legislation passed in November stated.

“An employer may consider an employee to be impaired or under the influence of cannabis if the employer has a good faith belief that an employee manifests specific, articulable symptoms while working that decrease or lessen the employee’s performance of the duties or tasks of the employee’s job position, including symptoms of the employee’s speech, physically dexterity, agility, coordination, demeanor, irrational or unusual behavior, or negligence or carelessness in operating equipment or machinery, disregard for the safety of the employee or others, or involvement in any accident that results in serious damage to equipment or prosperity; disruption of a production or manufacturing process; or carelessness that results in any injury to the employee or others,” the law says.

Workers would have the right to appeal. If a person views cannabis like alcohol, don’t use if you are on-call or at work.