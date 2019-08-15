BETTENDORF – Chris Norton is a humble, shy guy. But his colorful photography subjects are anything but.
His joyful mania for video games, anime, comics, role-playing, and other costumed characters recently brought Norton to southwest Poland, for the fifth-annual PixelMania, a worldwide photography summit.
The 37-year-old Rock Island native, who runs InfinitySpiral Photography out of his home, was among 100-plus photographers (and just two from the U.S.) at PixelMania, where fans of cosplay photography (photo/videographers, cosplayers, makeup artists, and others) on Aug. 2-4 focused on making great cosplay photos and videos.
In cosplay, a contraction of the words “costume play,” cosplayers wear costumes and fashion accessories to represent a character from a comic, video game or movie.
“It's kind of like the Olympics,” Norton said Friday of the former FotoCon. He had to submit a portfolio to be accepted into the program – which also attracted about 100 costumers. Participants came from all over Europe, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic (Prague is a little over two hours away from the small farming town where it was held).
“Once they select you based on your portfolio, you can do whatever you want,” Norton said. He's been to comic conventions for four years, including Wizard World, Anime Central, and C2E2 (Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo) in Chicago, and Anime Iowa in Iowa City. “A lot of it is just talking to random people in the crowd. Hey, I like your costume; can I get a picture of it?”
He also has shot in Los Angeles and Minneapolis, where he's photographed friends, aspiring actors, and others in some outlandish garb, ready to conquer the world. “I just look like a random dude with a camera,” Norton said. “That's fine. Usually, I spend about half an hour with somebody, find a spot.”
“It's very different in L.A. because people don't care at all,” he said of how the public reacts to costumed characters and photogs. “You show up with light stands and a giant camera and you go in the park there, and people don't care. It's like, oh, another movie thing.”
But here, if you set up in downtown Rock Island, they'll ask, 'Are you with the news?'”
“It was a shock since Poland is not an English-speaking country at all,” Norton said. “People who know English there, it's very broken English. I used Google Translate so much. At the event, those people knew English, but that's in one building (an old boarding school) in one town.”
“In the U.S., it's a bit of a struggle to go and shoot photos, and do like a sunrise shoot,” he said. “There, they were like, 'What time do you need me to be there?'” For PixelMania, he shot several at old castles, including one (Castle Gryf) from the 13th century.
“That place is a huge, just a massive castle,” he said. “I shot most of my things there.”
“There, nothing is new. It's like walking into an RPG (role-playing game), or something like that,” Norton said. “It very much looks like walking into a Renaissance festival everywhere. Here you get a building that starts looking a little old, they wipe it, tear it down.”
He set up shoots with characters at a variety of locations, many if which were about a half-hour away.
“The locations sounded great; the networking is huge. You're working with some of the best photographers in the world,” Norton said. “People were very helpful. You get help in how to shoot in certain situations, how to create effects. I got to work with a pyrotechnics crew; that was completely new. I worked with animal handlers.”
“At one point, I had six adults, who were total strangers standing around, waiting for me to tell them the picture was good,” he said. “That's a very unique experience for me. I'm used to working one-on-one. That was a pressure situation, but that looks great on a resume.”
Norton worked with wolf dogs, and a sword fighter, creating an attack scene. “It was a challenge,” he said. “There were horses and alpacas you could work with.”
“You have to sort out your confidence issues,” he said. “These are the top people in their field. You have to be OK with me, where I'm at. There was definitely a transition. If you made it through the event, you're gaining confidence.”
“I got into the event because they just wanted to see me do my thing,” he said. “It takes a lot of confidence too, to just travel to another country, just getting around. So many times along the process, it was like, 'What am I even doing here?'”
PixelMania was the first time he's been outside the U.S.
“It was worth it; it was so expensive, but I definitely grew as a photographer,” Norton said. “As a person when you go to another country, it's very eye-opening. I know how immigrants feel when they come to the U.S.”
“I have just always liked characters and it's real easy to tell a story with photos because somebody already wrote the story for you,” Norton said. “All these characters have crazy backstories already. You're just re-creating those things.”
“It was pretty great. Initially, I was pretty introverted, so asking a stranger to take a picture of their costume, that was really scary,” he recalled. “As a photographer, you have to be the eyes of the shoot, to be able to talk to people and tell people what's going on.”
Norton has only set up his photography business in the past year. “People have big expectations on photos. It took a while before I was really confident,” he said.
A Bettendorf High alum, he majored in computer graphics and animation at Marycrest University in Davenport.
Norton has worked at Aquent IT Solutions, East Moline, for four years, in web development and improving user-experience design for websites. Some of his clients include Boeing and John Deere.
Many cosplay subjects use his photo as their social-medial profile pic. “That's like the ultimate in my niche,” Norton said. He specializes in epic, cinematic, story-based portraits and has photographed some of the world's best-known cosplayers.
“It's hard because some of them are so good, it's like being with the character,” Norton said. “Some of those people do a voice and a shtick, and they do not drop character the entire shoot. It's so surreal.”
To see his work, visit instagram.com/infinityspiralphotography.