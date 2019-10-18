WHAT WE KNOW: In 2014, the village of Cordova applied for a Boat Access Area Development (BAAD) grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The village was awarded a grant but due to Illinois' budget issues at the time, the funds were suspended. In September 2018, the village received notice that the grant funds would be available again, and the village signed a formal agreement with IDNR. The planned project to develop Legion Landing at 501 Main Avenue includes dredging, landscaping, installing boat docks, and providing boat and trailer parking.
WHAT'S NEW: At Thursday's meeting, Mayor Jim Boone provided a fully executed copy of the agreement for construction, maintenance and operation of the grant in the amount of $200,000, the maximum award for the grant. When the grant was initially submitted, the project costs were estimated at $239,000. The village is responsible for securing all necessary permits, licenses, forms of consent and sign-offs from government agencies before advertising for bids.
WHAT'S NEXT: The board voted to have village attorney Lincoln Scott review the grant before staff can start the administrative work during the winter. The project is expected to begin in the spring. Earlier this year, the board reviewed and approved the initial plans, which remain the same though the costs will be a bit higher.
In other action, the board:
- Approved Julie Hager as the finance committee chair after the resignation of trustee Shannon Craigmiles.
- Accepted the annual audit with Kimberly Hoffman of Hoffman & Tranel, PC.
- Approved $1,000 donation to Cordova First Baptist for holiday food baskets.
- Approved an early payment of $32,899.20 to the IMLRMA in order to receive a 5% discount.
- Approved $1,300 to purchase four manhole risers.
- Approved a total of $41,187.12 for work, engineering, and inspections on Main Avenue Ct., the costs are covered by MFT funds.
- Approved $12,754.50 for annual cleaning and maintenance of the 3rd Avenue water tank.
- Approved ordering 75 tons of salt at a cost of $6,487.50, and ordering an additional 25 tons through SNI Solutions of Geneseo at a cost of $2,875. Boone stated that the village usually goes through 100 tons of salt a season, and the village could only order 75 tons through Cargill, the state contractor.
- The village will have Dumpster Days on October 19-20 starting at 8 a.m., and e-waste drop-off for Cordova residents with proof of address from 9-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 19th.
- The board also learned that the Cordova Park District is getting new playground equipment and will be donating the current equipment to the village.
- Trick or Treat times were set on October 31 from 5 – 7 p.m.