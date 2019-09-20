WHAT WE KNOW: The Village of Cordova has three Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts, with TIF 1 set to expire in 2021. The account currently has $301,068.64, which will need to be spent before that expiration date.
WHAT'S NEW: At Thursday night's meeting, the board gave the approval to fix five streets and alley projects that are eligible for TIF 1 funds. All projects include grinding the roads down before replacing with asphalt. The village advertised for bids and only one company, Stichter Construction of Erie, submitted bids. The projects include: repairing a section on 2nd Avenue S. at a cost of $22,735; repairs along 2nd Avenue at a cost of $16,767.50; repairs to Water Street at a cost of $52,285; repairing two alleys between 2nd Avenue N and 3rd Avenue N at a cost of $14,780, and repairs on the alley along 2nd Avenue N from 3rd Street N to 10th Avenue N at a cost of $21,425. Trustee Pat Fidlar voted no on the alley projects and wondered why the village was willing to spend a “big chunk” of the funds on roads that aren't necessarily the worst in the village. Trustee Della Scott, chair of the streets and alleys committee, replied that she's been identifying problem roads with the intent to fix as many in the village as possible. “I've been told we need to spend and use the TIF funds before they run out,” she added. The projects are expected to be completed this year.
In other business, the board:
- Accepted the resignation of trustee Shannon Craigmiles, effective in September 2019. Craigmiles was the chair of the finance committee and was elected for a four-year term in April 2017.
- Approved to move forward on the 3rd Avenue S drainage ditch problem.
- Agreed to install signs and motion light and close River's Edge Park at 10 p.m. due to recent vandalism.
- Approved servicing the River Road lift station generators at a cost of $601.82.
- Approved a bid to install a power exhaust fan, light switch, and conduit PVC in the treatment plant chlorine room at a cost of $1,855.
- Approved purchasing and installing a 5HP pump for the NaNo2 system at a cost of $2,251.40, after the 3HP pump blew a baring.
- Approved a bid by Tom Frazier to replace the Main Avenue sidewalk near the library at a cost of $3,200.
- Approved removing a tree in the island in the middle of the road on Blue Spruce St. at a cost of $1,060.
- Approved up to $1,500 for the village staff Christmas party.
- Approved spending up to $1,000 to check and replace fire extinguishers.