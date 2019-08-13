Cassiel Gonzalez, 4, of Moline uses his tongue to get ice cream off his nose, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, during the Davenport Police Association's 5th annual Cops & Cones Ice Cream Social held at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport.
Sydney Kellenberger, 1, eats her ice cream cone as her mom, Rachel, looks on at the 5th annual Cops and Cones Ice Cream Social sponsored by the Davenport Police Association and held at Vander Veer Botanical Park.
Davenport Police Sgt. Eric Gruenhagen hands out a chocolate ice cream cone, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, during the Davenport Police Association's 5th annual Cops & Cones Ice Cream Social held at Vander Veer Botanical Park.
Whitey's employee Skye Brown, 17, of Davenport, hands out a chocolate ice cream cone, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, during the Davenport Police Association's 5th annual Cops & Cones Ice Cream Social held at Vander Veer Botanical Park.
Friends Gavin Rich and Khloe Brooks, both 8, of Davenport, enjoy their ice cream cones, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, during the Davenport Police Association's 5th annual Cops & Cones Ice Cream Social held at Vander Veer Botanical Park.
Jack Knight, 3, of Davenport gets help washing the chocolate ice cream off his face by his mother, Jessica, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, during the Davenport Police Association's 5th annual Cops & Cones Ice Cream Social held at Vander Veer Botanical Park.
Marley Reyes, 11, and Jordyn Belk, 7, both of Davenport, enjoy their ice cream next to the fountain, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, during the Davenport Police Association's 5th annual Cops & Cones Ice Cream Social held at Vander Veer Botanical Park.
Cassiel Gonzalez, 4, of Moline uses his tongue to get ice cream off his nose, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, during the Davenport Police Association's 5th annual Cops & Cones Ice Cream Social held at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
Sydney Kellenberger, 1, eats her ice cream cone as her mom, Rachel, looks on at the 5th annual Cops and Cones Ice Cream Social sponsored by the Davenport Police Association and held at Vander Veer Botanical Park.
Davenport Police Sgt. Eric Gruenhagen hands out a chocolate ice cream cone, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, during the Davenport Police Association's 5th annual Cops & Cones Ice Cream Social held at Vander Veer Botanical Park.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
Whitey's employee Skye Brown, 17, of Davenport, hands out a chocolate ice cream cone, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, during the Davenport Police Association's 5th annual Cops & Cones Ice Cream Social held at Vander Veer Botanical Park.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
Friends Gavin Rich and Khloe Brooks, both 8, of Davenport, enjoy their ice cream cones, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, during the Davenport Police Association's 5th annual Cops & Cones Ice Cream Social held at Vander Veer Botanical Park.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
Jack Knight, 3, of Davenport gets help washing the chocolate ice cream off his face by his mother, Jessica, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, during the Davenport Police Association's 5th annual Cops & Cones Ice Cream Social held at Vander Veer Botanical Park.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
Marley Reyes, 11, and Jordyn Belk, 7, both of Davenport, enjoy their ice cream next to the fountain, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, during the Davenport Police Association's 5th annual Cops & Cones Ice Cream Social held at Vander Veer Botanical Park.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
Hundreds of people attended the Davenport Police Association's 5th annual Cops & Cones Ice Cream Social held , Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the main fountain in Vander Veer Botanical Park.
As she stood among her sisters and mother, 1-year-old Sydney Kellenberger did her best to eat her ice cream cone without most of it melting onto the ground.
She did that while trying to take in all that was going on around her at the 5th annual Cops and Cones Ice Cream Social in Davenport’s Vander Veer Botanical Park, sponsored by the Davenport Police Association.
It was the biggest Cops and Cones turnout to date.
“This our second year coming,” Sydney’s mom, Rachel Kellenberger, said. It has been about three years since they attended, she said, probably back when her daughter Ariana, who is 4, was about 1-year-old.
Kellenberger’s daughters Amayah, 2, and Sadi, 10, were eating their cones, too.
“They’re loving it,” Kellenberger said of her children. They had not yet toured the police vehicles on display around the park.
“We went for the ice cream first,” Kellenberger said with a laugh. “That was top priority.”
Sadi, who attends Washington Elementary School, said what she liked most was talking with the Davenport Central Blue Devil cheerleaders. She has attended a couple of their camps.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.