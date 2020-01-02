Connected to community: New East Moline police chief cares about his town

EAST MOLINE — New East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey was in the midst of training for a possible future executive position in policing when the future arrived.
Ramsey was at the FBI’s National Academy in Quantico, Va., taking a 10-week training program, when then-Police Chief John Reynolds announced in late November that he was retiring and taking another job. Before Ramsey had even graduated Dec. 20, he already had been chosen as the new East Moline chief. He will be sworn in Friday morning, Jan. 3.
“It was always something I thought I would consider,” said the 43-year-old, adding that the opportunity “came up a little quicker than I expected.”
When he learned of the opening, he kept preparing at the academy, talked it over with some people, and determined the time was right to go for it.
Mayor Reggie Freeman, a former East Moline police chief himself, officially appointed Ramsey Dec. 16, with city council approval.
“Over the years, he’s been throughout a lot of different departments,” Freeman said. “And it showed a lot of management skills, and he works well with other departments.”
That is certainly true of the man who’s worked in several positions since joining EMPD in March 2001 after graduating from St. Ambrose University in Davenport in 2000.
- He’s been the commander of the investigation division since September 2018. In that position, he has worked closely with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office for prosecution of criminal cases, and managed funds for special operations and school Crime Stoppers programs.
- He was a second-shift patrol commander for a little over a year, starting in July 2017. In that role, he attended community meetings and coordinated shift operations and scheduling, while also handling citizen complaints.
- He was a special operations unit supervisor for three years, starting in July 2014. In that job, he conducted long-term investigations and administered high-risk search warrants, while also managing funds for special operations.
- He worked as a first-line patrol shift supervisor on both second and third shifts for six and a half years, starting in January 2008.
He has worked his way up in a town he was not all that familiar with when he first started in March 2001, and the meaning of his new position is not lost on him.
“It’s the top honor at the East Moline Police Department, so it means a lot,” Ramsey said. “It means a ton to me.”
A married father of two school-aged children, Ramsey had considered police work clear back when he was in junior high. But when he went to St. Ambrose University, the football linebacker from Davenport North High School started off in physical therapy. However, he quickly turned to criminal justice, a field he discovered in his youth through friends’ fathers who were police officers.
It’s fair to say he has not spent much time looking back since.
Instead, he has engrossed himself in his work and his community — East Moline.
His police training background is strong. He graduated from St. Ambrose in 2000 and the University of Illinois Police Training Institute in 2001, in addition to the training he received at the FBI National Academy.
All the education and experience has left Ramsey confident in his new role.
“I always tried to do things to prepare myself to move up within the organization, to get the experience that I need,” he said.
Ramsey really is community-minded, said United Township High School Assistant Principal Kai Killam, who met Ramsey through youth sports and their sons.
“Working with him in the schools, he’s always been proactive, preventative, and really trying to maintain a good relationship with schools and open communication,” Killam said.
“The No. 1 thing is he is a personable guy who really cares about the community,” Killam said. It helps that his son and daughter are involved in things, Killam added. “He’s very active in supporting community events, the arts and sports,” he said. “You name it; they have been a part of it.”
That bodes well in many ways, Killam said.
“I think the way it translates is that he has a lot of connections in the community,” he said. “ And he’s been a part of this outside of his police duties, just as a citizen, so he knows the important parts of East Moline and the different roles that people play, and he has good connections with them.”
New Moline Police Chief Darren Gault, who was Ramsey's supervisor several times when he worked for the EMPD, readily agreed.
"Jeff has a great reputation," Gault said. "And has worked hard to develop connections in the community that will allow him to take over and immediately gain the trust of the community."
The new chief said he sees being involved in the community as a very important aspect his and the officers’ jobs.
Ramsey said he sees the force staying active with community programs such as Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets, Shop with a Cop, Hoops for Hope and Night Out Against Crime, or even just shooting baskets with kids.
Using social media as a way to educate the public and make people aware of things is another area of importance to him.
To Ramsey, the job is more than just chasing bad guys.
“There's another aspect of policing where you are taking care of your community and helping your community with the things that you do,” he said.
To him, that may be the most important thing.
“Yeah, we respond to calls, but I also enjoy the other aspect of being engaged in the community and the kids,” he said. “I look to continue that as a chief. Chief Reynolds did a great job of it. We had several community-type engagement things going on. I look to continue those and maybe even expand those.”
In the end, the new chief believes the police are there to help.
“Being able to talk to people is a huge thing that is good for officers to have,” he said. “That side of it I always enjoyed. On one hand, you are doing your job; you are helping people.
“The other aspect of policing where you are interacting with the public in a good way. Just showing them that you are there to be part of the community and support. You are not just there to go after bad guys.
