Community Health Care offering curbside care for people with respiratory illnesses. Service offered in Davenport, Rock Island, Moline and Clinton

They stood, dressed in medical gloves, gowns and masks, jostled by the gusting winds, gathering information and dispensing care to those in need.

Week One of the Curbside Care program offered by Community Health Care Inc. appeared to be a success.

At four locations — Davenport, Rock Island, Moline and Clinton — CHC workers saw an average of 90 patients per outlet each day, each experiencing respiratory illness.

Curbside Care began Monday, March 16, and will resume at 8 a.m. Monday, March 23. Those in need of respiratory tests are asked to call ahead and make an appointment with CHC at 563-336-3000.

"Every person we see outside is one person we keep out of the ER and out of the clinics, so that patients that are not sick can be seen for their well-kids visits and their diabetes and their chronic conditions,'' said Sarah Jauron, nurse practitioner and Curbside Care lead.

"We don't want them around the people that are sick,'' Jauron added. "If my dad goes to the ER with chest pain, I know actions like we are taking will allow him to be seen. We are here to keep sick people from the clinics and keep them from the ER.''