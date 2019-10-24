It’s the first long-term spot for the pizzamaker and the first time food will be available at Analog.
Streets of Italy was set to open at Great River Brewery in downtown Davenport in the spring. But their opening day was upended when the HESCO barriers failed, flooding blocks of downtown and their building.
Dan Bush, co-owner of Analog, was impressed by Streets of Italy during Flood Takeover Mondays, a benefit to support flood-affected businesses. “Streets of Italy completely knocked it out of the park during those events. I’ve never seen pizza made so fast,” Bush said in a release. “I approached them about resettling inside of Analog II, which vibes well with the leagues, businesses and groups we bring in.”
