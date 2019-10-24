{{featured_button_text}}

A popular Quad-Cities food truck and beloved arcade bar are joining forces.

Within weeks, Streets of Italy Woodfired Pizza plans to open a permanent location in Analog Arcade Bar in downtown Moline.

It’s the first long-term spot for the pizzamaker and the first time food will be available at Analog.

Streets of Italy was set to open at Great River Brewery in downtown Davenport in the spring. But their opening day was upended when the HESCO barriers failed, flooding blocks of downtown and their building.

Dan Bush, co-owner of Analog, was impressed by Streets of Italy during Flood Takeover Mondays, a benefit to support flood-affected businesses. “Streets of Italy completely knocked it out of the park during those events. I’ve never seen pizza made so fast,” Bush said in a release. “I approached them about resettling inside of Analog II, which vibes well with the leagues, businesses and groups we bring in.”

John Anderson founded Streets of Italy out of his home five years ago. The restaurant's menu consists of woodfired pizza, bruschetta and salads.

Mike Schaefer, operating partner, said Streets of Italy has conducted 227 events across the Quad Cities this year.

“We pride ourselves on being able to consistently execute at a high level, so that customers can return and trust that they will have a great experience,” Schaefer said in the release.

Analog II, in Moline at 1405 5th Ave., opened in December, three years after the original Analog opened in downtown Davenport.

