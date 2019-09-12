MOLINE — The Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., is hosting ComedySportz and their new musical match at 7 p.m. Saturday.
ComedySportz matches feature two teams of comedians competing for points and laughs. A referee calls the fouls and keeps the match on track. The audience judges and decides the winners. For the first time, the matches are musical — with singing, dancing and music-related themes.
More information is available at facebook.com/pg/cszquadcities/events.
Tickets for Saturday's show are $12 at the door. Wine and beer will be available for a donation.