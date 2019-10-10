If you go

The girlpARTs fest will be from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 26, with musical performances featuring recording artist Caly Bevier, a 20-year-old ovarian cancer survivor and finalist on "America’s Got Talent." Local bands performing include Owl Creek Collective, YoYo y Yo and Douglas & Tucker. Paula Sands from KWQC will host the event with emcees Jim Hampton and Decker Ploehn.

Tickets are $10 (ovarian cancer survivors and children under 12 are free). The bodies were placed throughout the community during ovarian and breast cancer awareness months (September and October).