Colona waives fees for 7 liquor license holders

WHAT'S NEW: Colona aldermen voted to waive $5,400 total in city liquor license renewal fees that will come due June 1 for bars and restaurants. The waiver does not include package liquor sales. The waiver will apply to six businesses that ordinarily pay $800 in liquor license fees and one business at $600. "The bars had to shut down for most of last year," noted Mayor Rick Lack.

WHAT'S NEXT: The council also approved a budget amendment to move $42,076 from capital improvement cash account to capital improvements/upgrades to pay for a new sewer lift station at the Colona Mobile Home Park. Aldermen had approved spending up to $50,000 on the project last July after the public works director said he was sending employees to the park daily to take care of solids plugging up 20-year-old equipment. Also approved were two new business licenses: for an antiques business owned by Bill Wyatt and Julie McKenna, Antiques, Etc. at 503 W. First Avenue and a home cleaning business owned by Lisa Olds, "Gertie Gets It Done," at 917 Ash Drive.