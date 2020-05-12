Colona to prorate fees for Scott Family Park

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WHAT WE KNOW: The only people who are allowed to stay at Colona's Scott Family Park right now are the approximately 10 snowbirds whose campers are their summer residences.

WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen on Monday noted it is now 11 days into the camping season and voted 8-0 to prorate camping fees or discount them to make up for whatever percent of the 184-day season will be lost for the other regular campers. "The earliest we could see it lifted is May 29," noted Mayor Rick Lack. The mayor added the restrictions are imposed by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. "You should take into consideration we're still paying the power on those units even though they're not using the power," said Ald. Dale Hillman, 1st Ward.

WHAT'S NEXT: The council voted 7-1 to allow golf carts and neighborhood vehicles on city streets, with Ald. Tom Feliksiak, 3rd Ward, the lone no vote. Alderman Tom Jones, 3rd Ward, asked about requiring a flag on the back of the vehicle in addition to the "slow-moving vehicle" emblem, but Alderman Rich Holman, 4th Ward, said the city would have to mandate the size and supplier of the flag and the committee thought it would get into too much of a problem. In answer to another question, Police Chief Mike Swemline said the vehicles must be equipped with turn signals. Carts can cross state roads, Rt. 84, Rt. 6, Cleveland Road and Poppy Garden Road, at right angles, according to the mayor. The new ordinance goes into effect June 1.