Colona takes action on failed deck at its resort

WHAT WE KNOW: A deck at Colona's Scott Family Park is in need of replacement after it failed last June, sending 17 people who had been attending a family reunion to the hospital. A lawsuit has been filed in Henry County Circuit Court on behalf of 12 people who were accident victims; an initial hearing has been set for Aug. 21.
WHAT'S NEW: Meeting via zoom meeting, aldermen on Monday approved hiring Townsend Engineering of Davenport to redesign the entire deck for an amount not to exceed $3,000. The vote was 7-1 with Ald. Rich Holman voting no. The only other bid was for $7,500.
WHAT'S NEXT: Mayor Rick Lack announced the Memorial Day Festival and Parade had been officially canceled by the committee due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival includes a parade, carnival, beer garden and musical entertainment. The event's Facebook page notes this would have been the 50th year. The committee also stated they are not rescheduling events at this time, but they would be looking at alternative ideas once people are able to gather.
The council also approved a memo of understanding with the Teamsters Union representing administrative employees. The contract was to have run out May 1, but it will be continued to June 30. The union representative contracted COVID-19 and administrative employees have been unable to meet with their representatives, it was announced. If a wage increase is granted, it's intended to ask the council to approve it retroactively to May 1.
