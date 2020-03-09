Colona tables repair at Scott Family Park deck

WHAT WE KNOW: Last June 17, people were taken to area hospitals when a stairwell and lower deck landing at Colona's Scott Family Park collapsed. The structure had been the setting for a family picture during a family reunion.

WHAT'S NEW: Repairs to the structure were tabled Monday because there was "just too much difference between bids," according to public works committee chairman Larry Swemline. The council tabled the bids on a voice vote in order to see what it would take to get a set of blueprints drawn up and go out for bids. "The main thing is a lot of builders can't give us a proper price unless they have a set of blueprints," said Mayor Rick Lack.

WHAT'S NEXT: A developer who has built a spec home in Stonebridge subdivision asked the city to waive the $28 minimum water bill charged from the time water is hooked up until the house is sold. Ald. Mike King noted the city has never waived the water bills for anyone else and said it would be a bad precedent. "We're charging the minimum and that would be the $28," said Ald. Dale Hillman. The council ultimately voted 7-0 against waiving the minimum water bill.

Aldermen also approved city-wide yard sales May 1-3 and waiving the yard sale fee for those.

-- LISA HAMMER

