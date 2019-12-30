Colona studies options as drainage ditch dammed

WHAT WE KNOW: Last spring, aldermen voted against paying half the cost of a pump on a drainage ditch just west of city limits on the Ballegeer farm.

WHAT'S NEW: Mayor Rick Lack announced at Monday's council meeting that the Ballegeers have dammed the drainage ditch on their property west of the city as of last weekend and the city was considering its legal options. After the meeting, he said the concern is flooding coming back into the city.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHAT'S NEXT: The city will soon begin turning over outstanding fines and water bills to Municipal Collections of America following a 5-0 vote of aldermen. Don Hillman, Rich Holman and Tristan Tapscott were absent. The firm adds a 35 percent upcharge to the bill but does not charge the municipality any fee. There was some confusion Monday about whether it was the city's responsibility to add the 35 percent to the bills when they turn them over to the firm for collection, but city attorney Jeff Wright said either way wouldn't change how the ordinance was written.