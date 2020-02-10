Colona's solar sewage treatment facility powers up

WHAT WE KNOW: Solar panels were installed at the city's sewer treatment plant last month, but due to electrical issues they have only recently been made operational.

WHAT'S NEW: Since the solar system is up and running, Alderman Larry Swemline reported he hopes the city will no longer be billed for electric use at the treatment facility by MidAmerican Energy. He said after the meeting that if the city is billed by solar provider Keystone Energy, it will be less expensive.

WHAT'S NEXT: The council voted 5-2 to appoint Zachary Davila as a full-time police officer, with Alds. Tom Feliksiak and Tom Jones, both 3rd Ward, voting no. Ald. Tristan Tapscott, 1st Ward, was absent. Feliksiak said after the meeting he would prefer to have fewer police officers instead of more. Davila's appointment was to restore the police department to full staffing after a retirement/resignation last fall.