CAMBRIDGE — Steven L. Scott, 56, of Colona, who was charged in the Oct. 2 murder of his partner, Marcie Snyder, 51, of Colona, waived preliminary hearing Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court.
A preliminary hearing is a court hearing in which a judge decides whether there are grounds to move forward with a case. A defendant can waive the hearing if he so chooses.
Scott appeared in custody with his attorney, public defender James Cosby, and Judge Terry Patton accepted the waiver. A pre-trial conference was set for Nov. 14. He was remanded to the jail where he is being held on $2 million bond.