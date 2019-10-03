Colona police officers and people from the Henry Country Coroner's Office remove a body from a home on Oak Drive Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Colona. According to the Colona Police Department, Steven L. Scott, a 56-year-old from Colona, has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
CAMBRIDGE — Steven L. Scott, 56, of Colona was arraigned on two counts of first-degree murder Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court.
Police found the dead body of Marcie Snyder, 51, at 1140 Oak Drive, Colona about 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, October 2. Scott was also at the home.
Judge Terry Patton read the charges, noting they were two different ways of charging the same crime. Both counts allege Scott cut Snyder across the throat with a knife.
According to State's Attorney Matt Schutte, Scott and Snyder were in a verbal altercation when he grabbed a knife. Schutte said he cut her and gave her three more injuries after that, then stood and watched her taking her last breaths.
The penalty for first-degree murder is 20 to 60 years in prison followed by three years of mandatory supervised release and a fine of up to $25,000.
Public defender Lance Camp said Scott's relatives could raise $10,000 and asked the judge to lower Scott's bond from $2 million to $100,000-10 percent. He noted Scott's diabetic condition and his lack of criminal history. But the judge declined.
