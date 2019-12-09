Colona hears about audit; approves 2020 tax levy

WHAT WE KNOW: Colona recently moved funds to increase the amount spent on its police pension.
WHAT'S NEW: Auditor John Timmer of Timmer & Associates went through the audit for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2019, and said pension and other post-employment benefits -- the city pays for 50 percent of health insurance for eligible retirees -- change the bottom line for the city "quite a bit." He said the police pension fund had a liability of $371,000 in 2010, which has grown to $3.9 million today. Aldermen Rich Holman and Mike King asked Timmer about the possibility of borrowing money to invest and the auditor said the idea had merit, particularly since municipalities can borrow at a lower interest rate. "It's something to consider. Borrowing money to invest does bring a little bit of risk." He said Colona is at 30 percent funded in its police pension liability. "You're going to have to get from 30 to a lot higher than 30 in the next few years," he said.
WHAT'S NEXT: The council also approved a 2020 tax levy that is 4.90 percent higher than last year. Mayor Rick Lack said the owner of a home with a market value of $100,000 would see an increase of $18 for 2020. The levy was approved on a 6-1 vote with Ald. Tom Feliksiak voting no; Ald. Debara Shady-Dahl was absent. Finance chairman Rich Holman said the committee went through and tried to make cuts. "This is a pretty lean budget," he said. "We were able to get it down to 4.9 percent so it won't be any higher than that."
Lack noted the recent death of former public works director, alderman and planning commission member Don Lenth. "Don was a valued city employee and community leader and he's going to be missed," he said. Lenth was also state heavyweight wrestling champion for two years in a row in the 1950s, according to Ald. Larry Swemline.
-- LISA HAMMER