Colona hears about audit; approves 2020 tax levy

WHAT'S NEW: Auditor John Timmer of Timmer & Associates went through the audit for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2019, and said pension and other post-employment benefits -- the city pays for 50 percent of health insurance for eligible retirees -- change the bottom line for the city "quite a bit." He said the police pension fund had a liability of $371,000 in 2010, which has grown to $3.9 million today. Aldermen Rich Holman and Mike King asked Timmer about the possibility of borrowing money to invest and the auditor said the idea had merit, particularly since municipalities can borrow at a lower interest rate. "It's something to consider. Borrowing money to invest does bring a little bit of risk." He said Colona is at 30 percent funded in its police pension liability. "You're going to have to get from 30 to a lot higher than 30 in the next few years," he said.