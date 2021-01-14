Colona Grade School second-quarter honor roll

Special Honors 4.00:
8th grade: Landen Braun, Karalyn Dietz, Brayden Herrick, Benjamin Heuer, Nicole McClintock, Libby Pettifer.
7th grade: Hailey Haskins, Demetrius Williams.
6th grade: Carson Dietz, Addison Fox, Alyse Merrill, Alexis Schaefer, Mavick Sunken, Breanna Thompson.
Honor Roll 3.5-3.99:
8th grade: Kenzith Brandom, Peighton Colclasure, Morgan Quinn.
7th grade: Santiano Figueroa, Brenna Hemphill, Caleb Hergert, Hannah Love.
6th grade: Alicia Bryant, Shelby Bystry, Alannah Coutts, Mariah Hunsinger, Jadika Taets.
Honorable Mention 3.0-3.49:
8th grade: Ashlynn Rubinate, Logan Schaefer.
7th grade: Natasha Forgie, Sergio Garcia, Lincoln Kindle, Rachel Stroh.
6th grade: Alex Fast, Landon Henson, Cash Milburn.