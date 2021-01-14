 Skip to main content
Colona Grade School second-quarter honor roll
Colona Grade School second-quarter honor roll

Special Honors 4.00:

8th grade: Landen Braun, Karalyn Dietz, Brayden Herrick, Benjamin Heuer, Nicole McClintock, Libby Pettifer.

7th grade: Hailey Haskins, Demetrius Williams.

6th grade: Carson Dietz, Addison Fox, Alyse Merrill, Alexis Schaefer, Mavick Sunken, Breanna Thompson.

Honor Roll 3.5-3.99:

8th grade: Kenzith Brandom, Peighton Colclasure, Morgan Quinn.

7th grade: Santiano Figueroa, Brenna Hemphill, Caleb Hergert, Hannah Love.

6th grade: Alicia Bryant, Shelby Bystry, Alannah Coutts, Mariah Hunsinger, Jadika Taets.

Honorable Mention 3.0-3.49:

8th grade: Ashlynn Rubinate, Logan Schaefer.

7th grade: Natasha Forgie, Sergio Garcia, Lincoln Kindle, Rachel Stroh.

6th grade: Alex Fast, Landon Henson, Cash Milburn.

