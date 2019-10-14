WHAT WE KNOW: Kevin and Jen Norville are interested in Colona's senior activity center, at 701 and 703 Sixth St., for a functional fitness training center.
WHAT'S NEW: The council on Monday voted 8-0 to table the sale of the center for further review. Mayor Rick Lack said the city had no objection to the planned sale of the property but had to follow legalities surrounding the sale. That includes getting a new appraisal to be certain the sale price is at least 80% of the appraised value. The property will be declared surplus at the next council meeting. Kevin Norville said they would have both group classes and individual training, open gym and obstacle course training.
WHAT'S NEXT: The city will go no further with a requested swap of land at Colona's Scott Family Park. T.J. Thompson, of Rock River Electric LLC, was proposing trading a thin strip of land plus $5,000 for a .75-acre parcel owned by the city for a different LLC that Thompson owns. In making the motion to reject the offer, Alderman Rich Holman Jr. said the city would wait for a business plan or description of any use of the property.
Public Works Director Chris Lenth noted that crews would be flushing the city's water hydrants Oct. 16 through Oct. 30.
Aldermen also voted to accept the low bid of $5,775 from KJD Concrete of Port Byron for new concrete steps in front of city hall; three other bids were received ranging up to $14,873.
Charged LLC, a coffee business, will have a year-round mobile vendor license following council action Monday. Owner Andrea Rascher said the business would open Oct. 21 next to Highland Pack. Tentative hours are 7 to 10 a.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. daily.