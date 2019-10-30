GENESEO — A young Colona man is one of 21 qualified riders who will represent the United States at the upcoming International Six Day Enduro in Algarve Portugal.
Tanner Whipple, son of Ron and Luann Whipple, Colona, and a 2018 graduate of Geneseo High School, will compete in the six-day “motorcycle dirt bike” race from Nov. 11-16.
A fundraiser to help with expenses for Tanner and his parents will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Minnaert Farms, 12270 Wolf Rd., Geneseo. For complete directions, call 309-314-3343.
The event will include silent auctions, a bake sale, raffle drawings, bags tournament with six-ft. tall trophies to winners and special “Team Tanner” decals and apparel will be available to purchase.
Drinks, refreshments and food will be available to purchase and Geneseo Brewing Company will provide beverages.
Anyone not able to attend the fundraiser can support the upcoming experience for the Whipple family by visiting Tanner Whipple's Facebook page, and go to the GoFundMe link.
Cost of the two-week trip and stay in Portugal for the Tanner family is estimated at $20,000 and the family is responsible for all of their own expenses.
The Six Day Enduro is the oldest off road motorcycle event in the world and is known as “a test of machine, rider skill and reliability and has attracted national teams from as many as 35 nations,” Ron Whipple said.
He explained that the American Motorcyclist Association chooses seven riders from the across the United States to compete in the event and 14 additional riders must qualify to complete in the six day race.
You have free articles remaining.
He said, “Tanner qualified as number eight in the East Region and was the first alternate until Sunday, Oct. 20, when we learned that one of the top seven riders from the East Region had been injured in a bike race and would not be able to make the trip to Portugal,”
“The shipping container with the riders’ bikes was shipped to Portugal in August which means we are responsible to rent a bike for Tanner to ride in the Six-Day, and that cost alone is $3,230,” Whipple said. “We also are responsible to pay our own entry fees, lodging and meals, and travel – basically the entire cost of the trip.”
Ron Whipple has been involved in racing for a long time and owns WFO Promotions. He organizes and promotes motorcycle dirt bike races in the area.
“This is the Olympics of our sport and Tanner has a chance to win a gold medal,” his dad said. “It is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
Tanner said his love for the sport started early in life. “I was born into a racing family from the start. I personally started racing when I was four years old and I fell in love with it instantly.”
He said the competitive racing he will do in Portugal involves riding 190-plus miles per day for six days.
“This event is strictly man and machine, this meaning I am the only one that can touch my bike for the six days,” he said. “If there are any mechanical issues I am the only one who can fix my bike, no outside assistance is permitted. I also have to keep myself healthy in this time as well.”
“If I do all of this and just finish the six days, I earn a bronze medal. However, my goal is to earn a gold medal for the United States.”