{{featured_button_text}}

In a first-ever event, the Colonel Davenport House on Arsenal Island will be decorated to the 1840s period and open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, and Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 7-8.

On Dec. 1, house tours will be offered for free.

On Dec. 7-8, members of the Colonel Davenport Historical Foundation will offer children’s activities and carolers and an antique sleigh will be positioned outside as a backdrop for holiday pictures.

Admission for this weekend is $6 for adults (13 and older), $4 for seniors (62 and older), free for those 12 and under and active military.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Davenport was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving for 10 years. He came to Rock Island in 1816 as a civilian who had a contract to supply rations to the soldiers at the just-established Fort Armstrong. He was the first permanent European resident in what is now the Quad-Cities and built his house in 1833-34.

The foundation is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization that works to preserve Davenport's home and share his story.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

For more information, visit davenporthouse.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments