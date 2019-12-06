Coal Valley to hold taxes in check for 7th straight year

Coal Valley’s population is currently listed at 3,800 people but could get much closer to 4,000 after the census is taken, Ernst said.

Ernst is proud of the accomplishment regarding the tax levy but also cautious.

“Every year when I bring this up for discussion, I cautiously warn them that it doesn’t mean that next year we could come back and have significant decrease in evaluations (and have to raise taxes),” she said. “We would have to.”

But a raise of anything more than 4.99% would require a public hearing.

Ernst also said good fortune tax wise in Coal Valley won’t go on forever.

“I truly believe it will catch up at some point because Social Security, our pension, liability insurance, things like those, always tend to increase every year,” she said.

Cannabis ordinance update

With last Wednesday’s failure to pass an ordinance prohibiting sales in Coal Valley, an entire new ordinance must be written. It officially likely won’t pass until sometime in early March, Ernst said Thursday.