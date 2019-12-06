Coal Valley to hold taxes in check for 7th straight year

COAL VALLEY — For the seventh straight year, Coal Valley is not raising its tax rate.
“Unbelievable,” said Annette Ernst, Coal Valley’s village administrator said.
“I think it’s a good thing,” said village president Mike Bartels. “We are very conservative with our funding out there.We don’t want to raise taxes. We don’t want to raise fees. So we do our best with what we have.”
The village board approved keeping the rate at 0.4377 Wednesday. A person’s taxes in Coal Valley could still go up, but it won’t be because of Coal Valley.
“Their property taxes will still increase because we all know that Rock Island County has raised theirs,” Ernst said. Most of Coal Valley is in Rock Island County, though a small portion is in Henry County.
“We are very blessed with assessed valuations of homes that are in Rock Island (county),” Ernst said. “I would say that we have a good stock of quality homes that give us that assessed valuation. And the assessed values continually increase every year.”
Ernst also credited Bartels and the village board. “They really have a lot to be very proud of — that we have been able to carry on for seven years and did not raise our portion of the tax levy.”
Coal Valley’s population is currently listed at 3,800 people but could get much closer to 4,000 after the census is taken, Ernst said.
Ernst is proud of the accomplishment regarding the tax levy but also cautious.
“Every year when I bring this up for discussion, I cautiously warn them that it doesn’t mean that next year we could come back and have significant decrease in evaluations (and have to raise taxes),” she said. “We would have to.”
But a raise of anything more than 4.99% would require a public hearing.
Ernst also said good fortune tax wise in Coal Valley won’t go on forever.
“I truly believe it will catch up at some point because Social Security, our pension, liability insurance, things like those, always tend to increase every year,” she said.
Cannabis ordinance update
With last Wednesday’s failure to pass an ordinance prohibiting sales in Coal Valley, an entire new ordinance must be written. It officially likely won’t pass until sometime in early March, Ernst said Thursday.
“We have to start from scratch all over again,” she said. “A good portion of my day has just been reading the entire act and looking at the ordinances and working with my building inspector on where exactly we could have this (a dispensary).
“There is only one part of the village that this is going to be allowed because of the restrictions that the state has in place.
“I think once the community and the board ... we want to educate them at the next meeting and the meeting beyond,” she said. “And just realizing that there is one place in the entire village that this can go, I think they are going to feel a whole lot better about it.”
Interestingly, had village trustee Stan Engstrom, who was out of town on vacation, been present Wednesday, he was expected to approve the ordinance prohibiting the sale of it, Ernst said. And that would have meant a 3-3 tie and put it to village president Bartels to cast the deciding vote. Bartels said Friday he’s uncertain how he would have voted, even though he’s against selling cannabis in Coal Valley.
“I honestly don’t know how I would vote on that at that time,” Bartels said. “I understand where the surveys came (in) and the residents are.
"I am really not for it. However, I understand that the majority of the surveys wanted it.”