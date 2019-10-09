COAL VALLEY — Coal Valley Police Chief Jack Chick announced his retirement Wednesday afternoon, effective Jan. 17, 2020.
Chick, 60, made the announcement in a post on Facebook.
“Another chapter in life will start then as we will be moving to Kimberling City, Missouri, to the new house,” Chick wrote on Facebook. “This will be bittersweet as I have been so blessed with the people I have worked with and love so very much at CVPD and the brothers and sisters in the local agencies that have supported the great departments here.”
Chick could not be reached directly for comment.
Chick has served as police chief in Coal Valley since December of 2015 when he replaced Mark Poulos, who retired after five years in the position. Chick began as a sergeant in Coal Valley in 2007 and was later promoted to lieutenant and second in command. He was also the interim chief for several months prior to being named chief.
Chick started his career in law enforcement as a police officer for the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Department in 1981.He later worked in the Aledo and Hampton police departments before coming to Coal Valley in 2007.
Village administrator Annette Ernst said it was not a surprise that Chick was retiring.
“I think he’s just ready to go,” Ernst said. “He told us that he and his wife are going to be purchasing a house and had intended on retiring in a few months.”
In his post, it was clear that Chick was thankful for the time he served.
“I know life moves on but believe me, the precious memories, the goofy and even dangerous calls we go on,” he wrote, “the brotherhood that we all serve and protect will stay within me forever.”
He also wished all of his comrades well.
“May God bless all of my brothers and sisters and allow them to go home safe every day!” he said. “To all the residents in Coal Valley, it has been an honor serving this fine community and I hope you know that I have done the very best (to) serve you well.
“Time to go FISHING!!!! ” he concluded his statement.
“We hate to see him go,” Ernst said. “He has been a true asset to the community.”