COAL VALLEY — Thursday’s up-and-down weather forecast featuring rain, then sun, then rain, then sun had to catch the eye of Steph Genova, who heads up the Fall Fest version of Coal Valley Days which runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights and Saturday day.
“We are praying for no rain, but we are watching it pretty well,” said Genova, event director.
If you are thinking, Coal Valley Days have already taken place in July, you are correct. But Genova opted to redo the entire event this fall for one reason — the committee could not get carnival rides for the kids for the event that happened over the Fourth of July weekend.
“The reason we had to was we had originally signed on with a carnival that was with us last year,” Genova explained. “Well, at the end of last year, they decided to back out, and so consequently we had already started marketing for the July event.”
After attending a carnival convention in Springfield, Ill., they were still unable to find a carnival for the July weekend but did come up with one for this weekend.
“That's how the fall fest came about,” she said. “We are basically going full speed ahead and redoing the event.”
Highlights include Saturday’s parade at noon and the car show in the park with awards at 3 p.m. Plus there are bands — North of 40 on Friday night and Nuclear Plowboys Saturday night. There’s also a vendor fair, a craft fair, and even a beer tent.
The bands play from 7 p.m. to midnight on their scheduled night.
Besides the parade at noon, Saturday, other Saturday highlights include a craft fair, barbecue cook-off contest, Doggie Dash races and an eating contest.
With a committee of seven, a limited amount of volunteers and sponsorship limited, this will probably be the only fall fest, Genova indicated. “It is a lot of work,” she said. “Volunteering is where we lack. They want to come out and enjoy the fest.
“It will end up going back to one next year, but I don’t know when,” she said, “because the carnival is the main piece to the entire puzzle. And if I don’t have the main piece nailed down as far as a date, then I can’t put the rest of the pieces to the puzzle together.”
Admission is free other than carnival rides, food and drink, and other normal purchases.
Still, the long-running Coal Valley Days does raise money. Donations in the past have gone to the Village of Coal Valley, its park program, Christmas in the Valley program, the animal shelter, King’s Harvest and residents in need.
So there’s plenty of good reasons to come out.
Crowds this summer were not hurt by the lack of carnival rides, Genova said.
“We were still around the 10,000 (crowd) mark for the weekend,” she said.
She’s hoping she gets that on Saturday alone, with possibly as many as 8,000 on Friday.
“We usually expect more when the carnival is here,” she said, adding that extreme heat the Fourth of July weekend also hurt.
She’s got her fingers crossed hoping for good weather and hopes people come out and have a good time.
Village president Mike Bartels echoes those sentiments.
“Nice weather, a good turnout,” are his goals. “We would like to see everybody in Coal Valley there.
“In a small communities like this, this is what they like to do,” he added.
“Parades are great, and just seeing everyone up there is a good time.”