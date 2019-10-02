COAL VALLEY — A future water main and a large water tower could eventually lead to additional housing additions for Coal Valley.
As expected, the Village of Coal Valley Board approved the proposal to prepare plans and specs for the Niabi Zoo Road Water Main and Well No. 4 Elevated Storage Tower. Five architectural firms submitted plans and Klingner and Associates of Galesburg was chosen. The vote was 5-0 with one trustee absent. A final decision on cost for that portion of the bid was not decided.
By the time the entire project is completed years from now, it could cost nearly $3 million, Annette Ernst, village administrator, said in an interview earlier this week.
The project will consist of connecting a 12-inch water main on Route 6 up to Niabi Zoo and then taking it out to Well No. 4 in Oakwood Estates.
“We’ve been talking about doing this for a few years, and the zoo is very anxious to start utilizing our water supply,” Ernst said. “And we need to get the water line out to Oakwood Estates.”
The project may not be entirely done until sometime in 2023. It including the elevated storage tank (water tower), will help the village service the community members who live there.
“And then we will also be able to be prepared for those subdivisions that outlie around there if they decide to connect at a future date,” Ernst said.
It could lead to further growth for Coal Valley.
“At some point those subdivisions that are on their own wells will need to connect to a city water supply,” Ernst said. “Certainly, it could lead to additional development out there because there is plenty of land to develop and this would absolutely provide the infrastructure that they need to develop. It’s just having infrastructure in place; that’s a big plus for a developer.”
Ernst is hoping the project can begin next year as it will take eight- to-12 months to build the water tower.
“So you’ve lost 2020 right there,” Ernst said. “So this would mean construction in 2021 for the elevated storage tower.”
You have free articles remaining.
And then the zoo needs time to raise funds to pay for its portion of the water main alongside its property.
“I am hoping that the elevated tower will be done in 2021,” Ernst said. “The zoo would like to start their project in 2022 or 2023 because that gives them plenty of time to levy for moneys to pay for their portion,” she said.
Also passed by a 5-0 vote with one absent Wednesday was the approval to enter a site access agreement with the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department for a P25 Radio Tower on the Coal Valley Maintenance Garage property.
“This is just to give us a better signal,” Ernst explained. “It’s a real good partnership between us and Rock Island County because we are giving them a portion of the land that’s out by our maintenance garage to be able to erect this tower. Once it’s erected, they’re responsible for the maintenance of it.”
Early in the meeting in a budget discussion, the village board agreed to set aside about $30,000 from hydrant repair to cover a $25,251 shortfall on its water needs in the 2020 budget.
It also asked Chris George of the Moline Baseball Academy to come back to its next meeting with a few more specifics on his proposal so his Moline Blackhawks can possibly continue using the Municipal Park baseball diamond.
Also discussed but not voted on were the creation of a Tax Increment Financing District (TIF II) in the Coal Valley Downtown-U.S. 150 area and the Illinois Cannabis Recreational Law, which becomes effective Jan. 1.
“I have been reaching out to outlying communities and it seems like everybody is kind of unsure of what next moves to take,” Ernst said. “They are just kind of relying on what other communities are doing for some guidance.”
Eventually, it’s up to the Village Board what Coal Valley wants to do, Ernst said, regarding sales and taxing of such among other things.
“It’s up to the Village Board to make the decision to be able to sell it or restrict it and not allow the sale of it in the valley,” she said.