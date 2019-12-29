Club Calendar for January 2020 in the Quad-Cities

Black Hawk Hiking Club, 2:30 p.m., Scott County Park, Parkview, Iowa (a dog hike). Bathrooms available and water provided. Dog owners are responsible for providing proof of current vaccinations, signing a waiver keeping the dog on a leash, and cleaning up after their dog while in the park. These guidelines are set for the safety of the dog and others on the hike. Enter park from 270th Street and park at the Indian Hills Shelter parking lot. Watch for hike signs. For information and driving directions visit blackhawkhikingclub.org.