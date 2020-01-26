Club Calendar for February 2020 in the Quad-Cities

Black Hawk Hiking Club, 7 p.m., Annual Picture Presentation. Go back in time and enjoy an evening of entertainment in the historical Butterworth Center living room, at 1105 8th St., Moline, and take a glimpse of Victorian family life. Butterworth Center was built by Charles Deere, the son of John Deere, as a wedding gift for his youngest daughter, Katherine and her husband, William Butterworth. Come see what the Club and its members have been doing this past year. Refreshments will be served following the presentation. For information visit us on Facebook or blackhawkhikingclub.org.