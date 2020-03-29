Club Calendar for April 2020 in the Quad-Cities

In wake of the COVID-19 executive order to stay home through April 7 please check if your club is still meeting after the order has been lifted.
Editor's note: Club meeting announcements for May's calendar (to be published Sunday, April 26) should be submitted by April 13 to Club Calendar, c/o The Dispatch, 1033 7th St., Suite 101, East Moline, IL 61244, or e-mailed to press@qconline.com.
April 8
Butterworth HCE Unit, noon, Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Visitors and potential members welcome. Information contact Nancy Edlund at 309-762-3343. (Meets 2nd Wednesday each month).
Tri City Rose and Garden Club, 6 p.m., Village Inn, North Brady Street, Davenport, dinner. Meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Milan Optimist Club, 6:30 p.m., Milan American Legion, 515 1st Ave. W. Prospective new members welcome.
Port Byron Historical Society, 7 p.m., River Valley District Library, 214 S. Main St., Port Byron. Free. Public welcome. 309-523-3440 or 614-436-3531.
Quad City Cribbage Club, 6:30 p.m., Svithiod Club, 1522 1/2 6th Ave., Moline.
Mississippi Valley Chapter of Muskies Inc., 7 p.m., QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Use rear entrance. Call Sonny, 309-797-1803.
Quad Cities Cultural Discussion Group, 7-8:45 p.m., Rozz-Tox Cafe, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Free.
April 9
Zuma HCE Unit, 1 p.m., Visitors and potential members welcome. Contact Mileen McGee at 309-658-2485 for more information and meeting location. (Meets 2nd Thursday each month).
Silvis Garden Club, 6:30 p.m., McGehee Center, Schadt Park, 4th Avenue and 12th Street, Silvis, meeting. Refreshments and horticulture education program at 7 p.m. Call Jo Clark, 309-496-9999, or Kathy Hall, 309-792-0800.
Quad City Audubon, 7 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Public is welcome, no charge.
Quad City Knitters Guild, 7-9 p.m., meets the second Thursday. All levels of experience. Call Cindy at 563-332-7750 for meeting location.
Quad City Stamp Club, 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1611 41st St., Moline. Visitors and prospective members are welcome.
Rock Island Knights of Columbus, Allouez Council 658, 7 p.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Farrell Hall, 2901 24th St., Rock Island. Call Jack Swan, 309-593-2756.
Shades of the Mississippi River Decorative Artists, 7 p.m., Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St. Bi-state chapter of Society of Decorative Painters. Visitors welcome. 309-788-8115.
Marine Corp League Lincoln Det., 7:30 p.m., AMVETS Post.
April 10
Geneseo AARP Chapter No. 379, 1 p.m., Geneseo Senior Citizen Center, 541 E. North St.
April 11
Gold Wing Road Riders Association Chapter "O," 8 a.m., breakfast, The Machine Shed, 7250 Northwest Blvd., Davenport. Meeting is 9 a.m. Guests and those interested in membership are welcome. Call 309-799-7522 or email englishdj@mchsi.com.
Green River Valley Amateur Radio Society Ham Radio Club, 9 a.m., Rock Island County EMA building, 6120 78th Ave., Milan. Visitors and prospective members are welcome.
Quad Cities Scale Modelers, 1-4 p.m., Deere-Wiman Carriage House, 10th Street and 11th Avenue, Moline. Interested scale modelers welcome. Call Bob, 563-275-8886.
April 13
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 227 of East Moline, 6 p.m., East Moline American Legion, 829 16th Ave.
Milan American Legion, 6 p.m., Post 569, 515 W. 1st Ave., Milan, 309-787-4149.
Pieceful Quilters, 6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Bring your sewing machine, fabric, tools and questions. Call Velma, 309-788-4663, or Karin, 309-786-4977.
Popular Astronomy Club, 7 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Visitors and prospective members welcome. Call Alan, 309-797-3120. popularastronomyclub.org.
Silvis Masonic Lodge 898, 7 p.m., lodge building, 1304 5th Ave., Silvis.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 93, 7 p.m., Coast Guard Auxiliary Station, Sunset Marina, Rock Island. Supper at 6:30 p.m.
April 14
Moline Public Hospital Retirees and Former Employees, 9 a.m., Village Inn, 1st St., Moline, across from Jewel Foods. 309-764-8764.
Rock Island AARP Chapter 40, 1 p.m., St. James Lutheran Church, 3145 31st Ave., Rock Island.
Act One, 5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave., Moline. 309-764-3518.
Friends of the Silvis Public Library, 6 p.m., Silvis Public Library, 105 8th St. 309-755-3393.
QCLUG (Quad Cities Linux User Group), 6:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive (odd numbered months); QC Co-Lab, Hamilton Technical College Campus, 1011 E. 53rd St., Davenport (even numbered months). Membership is $5 per year. qclug.org.
EGA Embroidery Guild of America, Inc., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1107 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf. Contact Gail Bindewald, 563-359-7954, or Marilyn Boen, 309-737-1960.
Korean War Veterans Association, Quad Cities Chapter 168, 7 p.m., East Moline American Legion Post 227, 829 16th Ave., membership meeting, 309-796-2084.
Mississippi Valley Country Dance Association, 7 p.m. for line-dance lessons, Silver Spur, 1230 15th St., East Moline. 309-299-3116.
Quad Cities Antique Ford Club, 7 p.m., Deere-Wiman Carriage House, 817 11th Ave., Moline. Call Harold Mitchell, 563-323-0231.
Rose Chapter 626 Order of Eastern Star, 7:30 p.m., 1304 5th Ave., Silvis. No elevator.
April 15
Rock Island County Democratic Women's Club, 5:30 p.m., Laborer's Union Hall, 2835 7th Ave., Rock Island. Contact president Maritia Griffith, 309-236-5769, or ricodemwomen@gmail.com.
Quad Cities Cruisers Car Club, 7 p.m., general membership meeting, QC Family Entertainment Center, 4401 44th Ave., Moline, 563-355-0036.
Sons of the American Revolution, Fort Armstrong chapter. To become a member, contact Dave at fbsm@aol.com.
April 16
Cordova HCE Unit, 1 p.m., Cordova Library, 402 Main Ave., Cordova. Visitors and potential members welcome. Contact Ida Kerr at 309-235-7684 for more information. (Meets 3rd Thursday each month).
Easy Speakers Toastmaster Club No. 5845, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church (basement), 13th Street and 13th Avenue, Moline. Call Patrick Olson, 309-757-0421.
Aledo American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary, 6:30 p.m., Legion Hall, 2000 Highway 17.
East Moline Silvis Jaycees, 7 p.m., McGehee Center, Schadt Park, 12th Street and 4th Avenue, Silvis. Call Harley Nicely, 309-631-1928.
Quad City Coin Club, 7 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 2900 Avenue of the Cities, Moline.
Rock Island American Legion Post 200, 7 p.m., Rock Island VFW, 3715 9th St.
Stewart Lodge No. 92, 7 p.m., 313 W. Elk St., Geneseo.
April 18
QC Military Vehicle Preservation Association-Quad Cities Chapter (MVPA), 9 a.m., Davenport "Ice House," 307 Myrtle St. Military collector enthusiasts dedicated to the restoration and preservation of vintage World War II to Vietnam-era military vehicles. Visitors welcome. Call Henry Pacha, 563-320-6738.
London Lodge No. 848, 9 a.m., lodge building, 1304 5th Ave., Silvis.
Daughters of the American Revolution, Mary Little Deere/Fort Armstrong Chapter, 9:30 a.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline.
The Writers' Studio, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. To have material reviewed by other writers, bring five pages double-spaced. Free. Registration not needed. Contact 563-324-1410 or mwc@midwestwritingcenter.org.
Gold Wing Touring Association, Region "C," Chapter "H," River City Riders, 6 p.m., Brothers Restaurant, Rapids City, dinner, followed by general membership meeting at 7 p.m.
April 20
The Rock Island County Historical Society Friends, 11:30 a.m., Riverfront Grille, 4619 34th St., Rock Island. Reservations by 4 p.m. Thursday before luncheon. Call 309-764-8590. Cost $10. richs.cc
ICAN of the Quad-Cities, 6-8 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline.
The Quad-City Chapter of PFLAG (Parents and Family/Friends of Lesbian, Gay and Transgender), 6 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Email qcpflag@gmail.com.
Moline Knights of Columbus, Father Betson Council 11977, 7 p.m., Christ the King, Believers Together Center, library, 3209 60th St., Moline. Call Mike Ellis, 309-235-4866.
Quad City Clown Troupe, 7 p.m., Rock Island Family Athletic Center (RIFAC), 4303 24th St., Rock Island. Learn to clown for fun and community events. Call Jim, 309-314-6026, or Karin, 563-326-2214.
Sons of Norway Storelva Lodge 1-655, 7 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. Visitors welcome. 309-539-5036
Moline Chapter 258 Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 p.m., 313 W. Elk St., Geneseo.
April 21
Henry/Rock Island County Project Linus Chapter, 10 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church, 114 E. Main St., Geneseo. Call Laura Gerber, 815-948-2471.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees, NARFE, Blackhawk Chapter No. 338, 1 p.m., Elk’s Club, 2117 4th Ave., Rock Island.
East Moline Roy S. Wise VFW Auxiliary Unit 2056, 6 p.m., VFW Post, 257 17th Ave., East Moline.
Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers Association, 6:30 p.m., The Woodcraft Shop, 2724 State St., Bettendorf. Call The Woodcraft Shop, 309-658-2639. mvwoodcarvers.org.
Quad Cities Chapters of National Organization for Women and the Progressive Action for the Common Good, 6:30-8 p.m., Cobble Stone Building, 1212 W. 3rd St., Davenport.
You have free articles remaining.
QCMUG (Quad Cities Macintosh Users Group), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Guests are welcome. Family memberships are $24 per year. qcmug.org.
Quad Cities Woodturners, 6:30 p.m., Desoto Building, 2324 3rd Ave., Rock Island. qcwoodturners.org.
Rock Island Conservation Club, 6:30 p.m., 2421 Big Island Parkway, Milan, board of directors meeting. Membership meeting is 7:30 p.m. All members are invited to both meetings. A light meal is provided between meetings for a donation. Call 309-787-4770 for information.
Andalusia Lions Club, 7 p.m., Lions Park, Andalusia. 309-798-2146.
Andalusia Chapter 617 Order of the Eastern Star, 7 p.m., 111 1st St., Andalusia. Meet on second floor; no elevator.
Marine Corp League Lincoln Det., 7:30 p.m. AMVETS Post, 827 15th Ave., East Moline. Michael Malstrom, 309-269-2012.
April 22
Prospect Park HCE Unit, 1 p.m., Visitors and potential members welcome. Contact Mary Ecker at 309-764-7927 for more information and meeting location. (Meets the 4th Wednesday each month.)
Quad City Cribbage Club, 6:30 p.m., Svithiod Club, 1522 1/2 6th Ave., Moline.
Quad Cities Cultural Discussion Group, 7-8:45 p.m., Rozz-Tox Cafe, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Free.
April 23
Town & Country HCE Unit, noon, Christ Church, 1717 8th Ave., Moline. Visitors and potential members welcome. For more information contact Kay Wagle at 309-236-6479. (Meets the 4th Thursday each month.)
Native American Coalition of the Quad Cities, 7 p.m., Singing Bird Nature Center, Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island. Event is free. Donations will be accept for NACQC.
April 25
Butchers Model Car Club, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cone Library, Marycrest Senior Campus, 1607 W. 12th St., Davenport. Call Ken, 563-570-5953; Ben, 309-755-0256; or Mike, 563-219-3140.
April 27
Moline American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., VFW, 1721 7th St., Moline, regular meeting.
Moline American Legion Post 246, 7 p.m., VFW, 1721 7th St., Moline, monthly meeting.
Quad Cities African Violet Society, 7 p.m., Deere-Wiman Carriage House, 1105 8th St., Moline.
Milan Chapter No. 326 Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 p.m., 106 W. 4th St., Milan. Meets on second floor; no elevator.
April 28
East Moline Correctional Center Retirees, 9 a.m., Deerfield Restaurant, 2215 John Deere Rd. Silvis.
Mississippi Valley Country Dance Association, 7 p.m. for line-dance lessons, Silver Spur, 1230 15th St., East Moline. 309-299-3116.
Rock Island County Illinois Genealogical Society, 6:30 p.m., Butterworth Education Center, 701 12th Ave., Moline.
Tampico Area Historical Society, 7 p.m., 119 Main St., Tampico.
April 30
Easy Speakers Toastmaster Club No. 5845, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church (basement), 13th Street and 13th Avenue, Moline. Call Patrick Olson, 309-757-0421.
Weekly club meetings
Every Monday
CASI Silver Linings Bell Choir, 10-11:30 a.m., Center for Active Seniors, Inc., 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Meets for practice May through September, with concerts at area nursing/retirement homes July through September. Call the Dave at 309-755-8934.
Kiwanis Club of Rock Island, noon, Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
Moline Rotary Club, noon, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1330 13th St., Moline.
Quad Cities Bridge Club, noon, Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St., duplicate games. Call George, 563-355-4850.
East Moline-Silvis Kiwanis Club, 6 p.m., Genesis Medical Center, 801 Hospital Road, Silvis. Call Mike, 309-792-3131.
Quad Cities Illinois Rotary Club, 6 p.m., Hy-Vee, second floor meeting room, 750 42nd Ave., Moline.
Shire of Andorra, a chapter of Adrian Empire Inc., 7-8:45 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave.; specializes in medieval re-enactments. 309-796-4241.
Every Tuesday
Healthy Lifestyles-Weight Management Group, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St. For 55 years of age and up. Guests and those interested in membership welcome. Call Roxann, 309-797-0789.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S.) No. 0383, 9:30 a.m., South Park Presbyterian Church, 1501 30th St., Rock Island. Call Liz, 309-373-2086, for information.
Moline Noon Kiwanis Club, noon, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1330 13th St., Moline. molinekiwanis.org.
Rock Island Rotary Club, noon, Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
Merry Rounders Dance Club, 6-7:30 p.m., Square & Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf, ballroom dancing lessons with a "cuer." $8 per couple. Call Jim and Linda Kuhle, 309-755-6899.
Fairmount Fireside Knitting Club, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Davenport Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. All-ages group completes knitting projects for local charities. Yarn, needles and knitting instructors are available; donations of supplies are welcome. Call Angie, 563-326-7893.
Quad Cities Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St., duplicate games. Call George, 563-355-4850.
Grand Jury of Common Law, 7 p.m., Moline Commercial Club, 1530 5th Ave., first floor. Contact 312-498-7207 or clgj.ricounty@gmail.com.
Harminators Barbershop Chorus, 7 p.m., Northcrest Calvary Baptist Church, 3004 56th St., Moline. Call Brian Buckrop, 309-737-3899.
Quad City Banjoliers, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 620 22nd St., Moline. 309-796-3817.
Every Wednesday
Moline Breakfast Optimist Club, 7:30 a.m., Windmill Family Restaurant, 1190 42nd Ave., East Moline. Call Bob Clancy, 309-236-4688
Business Network International, Wednesday Wake-up Chapter, 8:15-9:45 a.m., Moline John Deere Road Hy-Vee. Any professional looking to grow their business is welcome to visit. Cost is $10 for Hy-Vee breakfast.
Ronald Reagan Breakfast Club, 9 a.m., City Limits Bar and Grill, 9th Street and Blackhawk Road, Rock Island.
Quad Cities Bridge Club, noon, Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St., duplicate games. Call George, 563-355-4850.
Andalusia Lions Club, 1 p.m. euchre tournament, Lions Club, 302 2nd St. W., Andalusia. 309-798-2146.
Bosom Buddies of the QC, 1:15-3:15 p.m. every Wednesday the Trinity Moline Cafe is open, 500 John Deere Road, 309-792-5839. Knitting group making lightweight, breathable breast prostheses and giving them away.
Children's Book Club, 2 p.m., Broadway Presbyterian Church, 710 23rd St., Rock Island. Call Vikki, 309-786-2631.
Q-C Cloggers, 4-6 p.m., Square and Round Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Contact Mary Ann for beginner lessons, 563-289-5742.
Davenport Evening Optimist Club, 6 p.m., Clarion Hotel, 5202 N. Brady St., Davenport.
Rock Island Evening Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Lions Home Association, 4329 8th Ave., Rock Island.
Every Thursday
Rock Island Golden K Kiwanis Club, 10 a.m., Friendship Manor, 1209 21st St., Rock Island.
River Crafters, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Fresh Deli, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport. Bring craft, art or knitting project to share. Call Laura, 563-508-2755, or Lottie, 309-794-0618.
Davenport Kiwanis Club, noon, Blackhawk Hotel, 200 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
Milan Area Rotary Club, noon, Pinnacle Country Club, Milan. milanarearotary.org.
C.A.S.I. New Horizons band, 12:15-1:45 p.m., Center For Active Seniors Inc., 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Meets for practice March through December, with concerts throughout the season. Membership is for those 50 and older. All levels of music ability are accepted. New members are encouraged to join. Call Bob Gaston, 563-332-1618 or CASI, 563-386-7477.
Rotary Club of East Moline, 12:15 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline.
Andalusia Lions Club, 1 p.m. euchre tournament, Lions Club, 302 2nd St. W., Andalusia. 309-798-2146.
Quad Cities Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St., duplicate games. Call George, 563-355-4850.
Chordbusters Barbershop Chorus, 6:30 p.m., Davenport Family Y, 606 W. 2nd St.; men's recreational chorus. Call Vaughn Meehan, 563-271-2157.
Gentlemen's Chess Club, 7-10 p.m., 1101 W. 4th St., Davenport. There are workshops for improvement and games to be played.
Hersong, Quad-Cities Women's Chorus, 7 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 4501 7th Ave., Rock Island. 309-737-9898.
Q-C Kids of the Q-C Cloggers, 7 p.m., Square and Round Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Call Rita, 563-326-1570, or Mary Ann, 563-289-5742.
Solo Steppers Square Dance Club, 7-9:30 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 415 W. 53rd St., Davenport. All welcome to enjoy main stream and plus level dancing with round dancing between tips. Cost is $5.50; $5 for members. 309-797-3433 or 309-799-5119.
Every Friday
Moline Masonic High Twelve, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Riverfront Grille, 4619 34th St., Rock Island. Masons and ladies welcome. Call Arlin Neumann, 309-797-1455.
Every Saturday
Quad Cities Bridge Club, 7 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Road, duplicate games. Call George, 563-355-4850.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.