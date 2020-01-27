Clinton Village Inn closes, parent company files for bankruptcy

The Village Inn in Clinton is closed, and its parent company has filed for bankruptcy.

Meanwhile, Village Inn restaurants in Bettendorf, Davenport and Moline are operating as usual.

"The closest Village Inn closing is in Clinton, Iowa," Rob Hoskins, with American Blue Ribbon Holdings Media Relations, said Tuesday in an email. "There are no additional Quad City-area closings as part of the company’s restructuring announcement."

According to a news release, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC, reported it filed a petition for voluntary Chapter 11 reorganization Monday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Delaware.

The company believes the reorganization will facilitate its Village Inn and Bakers Square Restaurant brands evolution to "a healthy core of restaurants and support an approach to the brands that is most beneficial to all stakeholders. As part of the reorganization, the company will "explore a variety of strategic and structural initiatives to best position the company for success in the future."

It will close 33 locations.

