Clinton film composer and 'Star Wars' fan wins national contest

“For all you curious minds out there, that averages out to $45/hr to watch some of my favorite films of all time,” he wrote of the 22 hours and 25 minutes of galactic glory on his blog, aaronfullan.com/blog/1-in-10000-film-composer-from-iowa-yes-iowa-lands-star-wars-dream-job.

CableTV.com sent him all 10 “Star Wars” films on Blu-ray — including “Solo” and “Rogue One” — with tons of bonus features included, plus an R2-D2 popcorn popper, Han Solo nerf blaster, and Chewbacca onesie.

"My jaw dropped; I was speechless. I landed the ultimate ‘Star Wars’ dream job," Fullan said in one of his many Facebook videos. He watched the 10 films from Dec. 15 to 19, then attended a Davenport IMAX showing of “The Rise of Skywalker” on Dec. 20.

”The whole experience was a thrill, and I’m so thankful to CableTV.com for the honor of being chosen out of literally thousands of die-hard ‘Star Wars’ fans," he said.

