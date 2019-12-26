Clinton film composer and 'Star Wars' fan wins national contest

The Force is strong with Aaron Fullan, a film composer and “Star Wars” fanatic from Clinton, Iowa.
The 29-year-old was chosen from nearly 10,000 entrants nationwide in a CableTV.com contest to prove passion for the popular 42-year-old film franchise created by George Lucas and post on social media about it.
Contest organizers said they were looking for “an entertaining 'Star Wars' junkie with a Chewbacca-sized personality, the wit of Han Solo, and the smarts of Master Yoda ... well, OK, maybe not that smart.”
“The chosen one must be an active social media user who is willing to share their Jedi wisdom and movie-watching experience,” according to cabletv.com/blog/star-wars-movie-marathon.
The deadline was Dec. 11 to submit an application with a short essay (200 words or less) and video. Fullan found out he won Dec. 13.
CableTV.com paid him $1,000 to watch all 10 canonical “Star Wars” flicks before Dec. 20, the date of the premiere of the new “Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker,” and document his adventures on social media.
“For all you curious minds out there, that averages out to $45/hr to watch some of my favorite films of all time,” he wrote of the 22 hours and 25 minutes of galactic glory on his blog, aaronfullan.com/blog/1-in-10000-film-composer-from-iowa-yes-iowa-lands-star-wars-dream-job.
CableTV.com sent him all 10 “Star Wars” films on Blu-ray — including “Solo” and “Rogue One” — with tons of bonus features included, plus an R2-D2 popcorn popper, Han Solo nerf blaster, and Chewbacca onesie.
"My jaw dropped; I was speechless. I landed the ultimate ‘Star Wars’ dream job," Fullan said in one of his many Facebook videos. He watched the 10 films from Dec. 15 to 19, then attended a Davenport IMAX showing of “The Rise of Skywalker” on Dec. 20.
”The whole experience was a thrill, and I’m so thankful to CableTV.com for the honor of being chosen out of literally thousands of die-hard ‘Star Wars’ fans," he said.
"But the more I thought about it, seeing as Iowa is to the United States as Tatooine is to the STAR WARS universe, the parallel between Luke Skywalker and myself is uncannily perfect," Fullan wrote on his blog.
Fullan's four-minute application video for CableTV.com had 1,865 views as of Thursday, and he said that's what he was told made him stand out.
Homeschooled until he attended Unity Christian High School in Fulton, Fullan said he started piano lessons at age 8 and has long been a fan of legendary film composer John Williams, who's written for all the "Star Wars" flicks.
Fullan started collecting the films’ soundtracks in grade school. As a high school graduation present in 2008, Fullan's father took him to see Williams conduct the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
“It was on that very night that I decided to follow in John’s footsteps and become a film composer,” Fullan said. “Who knows? Now that I’m a bona fide Jedi, I’ll be scoring ‘Star Wars’ films in the future.”
He majored in music ministry and biblical studies at Emmaus Bible College in Dubuque.
Since he started composing in 2012, Fullan has penned music for films, orchestras, string quartets, choirs, and solo vocalists, he said. A career highlight has been working as a producer for Heirloom Audio Productions, based in Thomson, Ill., which records historical audio adventures in London and Los Angeles, using some high-profile actors.
In 2016, he got to meet one of the Heirloom actors, Anthony Daniels, who played C-3PO in the "Star Wars" movies.
"I was a little star-struck. He was completely unassuming," Fullan said.
Fullan quit his full-time job at a manufacturing company in Fulton six months ago to focus on his music. “It came to the point I think I can do this,” he said.
His wife, Tabby, who works part time from home as an English teacher for foreign students, is a stay-at-home mom for their three kids, ages 5, 3, and 18 months.
“It’s exciting I’ve gotten where I’ve gotten,” Fullan said. “I want to be the first person film scoring from the Midwest, in the heart of Iowa.”