Churches United celebrates Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

Churches United of the Quad City Area will celebrate the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity with an ecumenical service at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at First Presbyterian, 777 25th Ave., East Moline.

This event is free and open to the public. Major Jolinda Shelbourn, of The Salvation Army, will speak. The Rev. Becky Sherwood, the Rev. Donald Johnson, the Rev. Jay McGowan, and the Rev. Melvin Grimes also will participate.