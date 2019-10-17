{{featured_button_text}}

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will stop at Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport, at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

The event is free to the public. Donations of non-perishable, non-expired food items will be collected for Churches United of the Quad-City Area to use in its 24 food pantries, three hot-meal sites, and Winnie’s Place Domestic Violence Shelter.

Before the train arrives, Santa will greet families at 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot, and will have a treat for children 10 and younger. Music will be featured from 9:15-9:45 p.m. Churches United will collaborate with the Freight House for its Christkindlmarkt.

The trains has made a stop in Davenport since 2009.

For more information, contact Betsy Vanausdeln at bvanausdeln@cuqca.org, call 563-332-5002 or email info@cuqca.org.

Photos: Holiday Train Arrives in Davenport

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train visited Davenport Saturday afternoon putting on a show for families and raising awareness about hunger in the Quad-Cities along with Churches United of the Quad-City Area.

