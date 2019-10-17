Santa Claus passes out candy to children Saturday in Davenport. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train visited Davenport Saturday afternoon, putting on a show for families and raising awareness about hunger in the Quad-Cities along with Churches United of the Quad-City Area.
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will stop at Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport, at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
The event is free to the public. Donations of non-perishable, non-expired food items will be collected for Churches United of the Quad-City Area to use in its 24 food pantries, three hot-meal sites, and Winnie’s Place Domestic Violence Shelter.
Before the train arrives, Santa will greet families at 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot, and will have a treat for children 10 and younger. Music will be featured from 9:15-9:45 p.m. Churches United will collaborate with the Freight House for its Christkindlmarkt.
Colin James and Kelly Prescott perform on a fold-out stage from the side of a train car Saturday in Davenport. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train visited Davenport Saturday afternoon, putting on a show for families and raising awareness about hunger in the Quad-Cities along with Churches United of the Quad-City Area.
Ashten Truitt, 5, sits atop his father Andy's shoulders Saturday, waiting for the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to arrive in Davenport. The Holiday Train visited Davenport Saturday afternoon, putting on a show for families and raising awareness about hunger in the Quad-Cities along with Churches United of the Quad-City Area.
Canadian performing artist Kelly Prescott sings holiday songs Saturday in Davenport. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train visited Davenport Saturday afternoon, putting on a show for families and raising awareness about hunger in the Quad-Cities along with Churches United of the Quad-City Area.
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch gives a few remarks aboard the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train as it is stopped in Davenport. The Holiday Train visited Davenport Saturday afternoon, putting on a show for families and raising awareness about hunger in the Quad-Cities along with Churches United of the Quad-City Area.
Canadian performing artist Colin James, right, plays for a crowd Saturday in Davenport. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train visited Davenport Saturday afternoon, putting on a show for families and raising awareness about hunger in the Quad-Cities along with Churches United of the Quad-City Area.
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in Davenport on Saturday to put on a show for families and raise awareness about hunger in the Quad-Cities along with Churches United of the Quad-City Area.
